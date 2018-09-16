‘Fortnite’ Is Adding a Port-a-Fortress Item

Fortnite is getting a Port-a-Fortress item soon to let players create on-the-go structures that are bigger than ever.

Much like the Port-a-Fort item that came before it, this new tool that’ll likely be a consumable item like its predecessor lets players build defensive structures whenever they need some impromptu cover or a better vantage point. The item’s description as shared in the tweet below by the FortniteBR Twitter account along with the name of the item suggests that it’s going to allow players to build their structures even larger than they could with the Port-a-Fort item.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming soon: Port-a-Fortress – “Toss down the Port-a-Fortress and take defense to new heights” #Fornite pic.twitter.com/K4numkQQWJ — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) September 16, 2018

While the structure that this new item will build hasn’t been seen yet since they item’s not yet been released, the way Port-a-Fort works gives some indication as to what it’ll do. When a Port-a-Fort consumable is used, it creates a structure made of metal that is three tiles high complete with ramps at the top and tires at the bottom. If you can imagine something like that but much more imposing, possibly large enough to comfortably fit more than one player in assuming you’re playing in a multi-person playlist, you’ve got a good idea of what the Port-a-Fortress item will do.

The Port-a-Fort consumable is classified as a Rare item, downgraded to that rarity from the Epic rating in the v5.40 update released this month. While there’s a chance to find this item through Chests and Supply Llamas, the Port-a-Fortress item looks like it’s going to be even more difficult to find. Considering how it’s an improved version of the existing item, Port-a-Fortress will likely be classified as a Legendary item, though there’s always the chance it could release as an Epic item or be decreased to that rarity later just how the Port-a-Fort was.

As for what’ll happen to the Port-a-Fort item, it seems unlikely that the first fort-building item would be Vaulted with this new item’s release. With the newer one offering what looks to be a clear advantage over the Port-a-Fort item, the two seem like they can coincide as different rarities with both serving their purpose as on-demand defensive items.

The Port-a-Fortress item is expected to be released in Fortnite in an upcoming update.