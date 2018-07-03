Fortnite’s Dimension Cracks Are Multiplying and Joining Together

The Fortnite missile launch event has come and gone but not without leaving a lasting impression on players worldwide! The servers were full and the internet was hyped as Epic Games continues to show their fans that they know how to party and give Battle Royale connesiuers an experience they’ll remember. It was also a phenomenal way to see the community come together in awe. But just because the initial launch is over doesn’t mean we’re not still feeling the affects. Rifts are continuing to open up everywhere, destroying parts of the map in the process.

More and more players are spotting rifts opening up or joining together, such as in the image above. Honestly, a lot of players are really digging the latest development, one user even stated that they like how this ongoing progression keeps them on their toes.

The image above is also right over the villain’s Lair, according to one user, which is where ground zero was for the launch. There are tons of theories as to what’s going on, including the return of Leviathan!

Aliens, movie set, time travel – the theories are limitless. You can see some of favourite right here, just make sure to have that “It’s Aliens” meme at the ready, you’ll need it.

The portals that many saw during the launch are also continuing to be spotted, swallowing up the surroundings of anything around it. It started with Lonely Lodge and continues to spread from there, making this event all the more curious for those currently vying for that Victory Royale.

Epic Games, naturally, is staying mum about the whole thing, watching the world burn in a fit of overly enthusiastic curiosity and burning conspiracy theories.Make sense, that what they did with the meteors in the first place, which only served to keep the hype fresh and ongoing. If there’s one thing that brings the community together, it’s a solid mystery to get down on!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s expected to drop on Android as well, though no specific release date has been given at this time other than “soon.”