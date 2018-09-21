‘Fortnite’ Announces 400% XP Weekend Following Season 6 Reveal

Now that we know that Fortnite Season 6 will begin on September 27th, it’s time to wrap up any unfinished business in Season 5 – such as challenges, XP grinds, etc – and prepare for what’s next. To make it a little easier to tier up, Epic Games has announced a 400% boosted XP weekend to make the grind a little less grind-ey.

Season 6 is now dropping from the Battle Bus on September 27. Celebrate its arrival and unlock those final Battle Pass rewards with an additional 400% Match XP all weekend, from now until September 24 at 8 AM ET (1200 GMT). Glide into the party! 🎉 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2018

This will help players unlock those special cosmetic items locked behind tiers, but it’s only available for a limited amount of time! The special boosted XP event will end on September 24th, which means to take advantage you’re going to need to get into the game fast!

The impending arrival of Season 6 is exciting, especially given all of the craziness surrounding “Kevin,” the mysterious cube. This oddity appeared after a vicious lightning strike, only to roam about the map leaving burned runes in its wake. Now that the cube itself has seemingly melted into Loot Lake, the fan theories have come out in full force as to what lies ahead.

So, what could be on the way for the game? What will Season 6 bring? According to the game’s subreddit community, it’s all about a mysterious mirror universre!

Huge chunks of the maps disappeared from the rifts only to reappear in a slightly different forms this season, and many fans are speculating that there is a parallel universe that is about to come crashing down into the map. And let’s not even get started on the cube and what the heck that could potentially mean.

Should the mirror theory prove true, this could mean the entire map is subject to change – rocked by a darker version of the universe we know and love today. Since one of the leaked items from this week’s patch shows off a Ghost Portal, that mirror theory continues to grow in its likelihood.

Another theory floating around is that Loot Lake will transform into a lava bit, driven by the fact that Loot Lake is loosely shaped like a volcano and that exact word has been datamined from the game’s files in the past.

Now that we know when Season 6 will arrive, it's time to get hype! What are you hoping to see from Season 6? Favourite memories from season 5?