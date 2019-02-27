‘Fortnite’ Downtime Announced for Season 8 Update

Epic Games has announced the downtime for the Fortnite update that players have been waiting for, the big patch that brings about the start of Season 8.

Fortnite’s next season was announced to start on February 28th, and that date holds true in Epic Games’ latest announcement that said the downtime for the update will start on that morning at 4 a.m. ET. While this is the normal time that updates are usually applied, it gives Fortnite players an exact time for when they can anticipate the next update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update might take a bit longer to roll out than other patches though considering that it’ll be a larger one than usual. Epic Games shared that disclaimer alongside the announcement to warn players of the larger-than-usual patch size. That’s probably not going to dissuade any hardcore Fortnite players from staying up to see the start of Season 8 in person.

Ahoy, mateys! Season 8 approaches and X marks the spot! Downtime begins tomorrow, February 28 at 4 AM ET (0900 UTC). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 27, 2019

Please note that the patch size will be larger than normal updates. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 27, 2019

Leading up to Season 8, Epic Games has been revealed teasers one after another just as it’s done for past seasons. The latest of those teasers was released on Wednesday and showed off what’s definitely a banana of all things, a curious teaser alongside the other three that were revealed previously. What’s more interesting than the banana teaser is the pieced-together image that shows all the teasers in one place and reveals a better look at what Season 8 hides. It’s also worth noting that the downtime announcement above once again alludes to the pirate themes past teasers have referenced.

Anyone who’s gotten used to the high-speed rides on Driftboards in Season 7 can rest assured knowing at least one part of Season 7 will persist into Season 8 regardless of what else changes. The Driftboards are Epic Games’ newest vehicle in Fortnite and let players race around the map on hover-powered snowboards while still being able to shoot and perform different actions during the ride. Epic Games confirmed that Season 8 will still include Driftboards, though it noticeably didn’t see whether the Driftboards would persist throughout the new season or not. There’s always a chance they could be altered or vaulted entirely, so players would be smart to get their Driftboard fix while they can.

Fortnite’s Season 8 is scheduled to start on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.