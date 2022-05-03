Fortnite Teases Addition of Obi-Wan Skin

✖

Fortnite has teased that Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars should soon be coming to the battle royale title. To coincide with "Star Wars Day," which takes place tomorrow on May 4th, Epic Games today revealed that it will be adding a number of Star Wars items from the past back to Fortnite over the coming weeks. And while most of the gear that players can now purchase in the Item Shop has been seen before, it looks like one major addition will be coming soon enough.

To coincide with the release of these Star Wars items in Fortnite today, Epic Games released a new trailer highlighting many of the accessories in question. The video itself was pretty short and straightforward, but the final moment seemed to tease the arrival of Obi-Wan in the game. Although Obi-Wan wasn't shown directly, the trailer ends up zooming in on the hand of a robed character that is watching a battle from afar. This mystery character is also holding onto the lightsaber that belongs to Obi-Wan, which seems to suggest that Obi-Wan himself is soon slated to be joining Fortnite.

You can get a look at this video in the tweet embedded below:

Returning to Fortnite from a galaxy far, far away…



Lightsabers are back! Hop in now to use the Lightsaber item, complete limited time quests, and more!



Access more: https://t.co/WEl1rwsefc pic.twitter.com/GtKS2ikoAw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2022

In a general sense, it's not shocking whatsoever to know that Obi-Wan will likely be coming to Fortnite. For starters, he's one of the biggest characters in the history of the Star Wars franchise, which makes him an obvious addition to the game. However, this crossover also makes sense given that the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show will be debuting on Disney+ at the end of this month. Considering that Fortnite did a previous crossover with Boba Fett a few months back when The Book of Boba Fett was airing on Disney+, it seems quite logical that Epic Games would look to go down a similar route here. At this point in time, we still don't know when Obi-Wan will actually come to Fortnite, but we should learn more very soon.

Would you purchase Obi-Wan for yourself if he does get a skin in Fortnite soon? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.