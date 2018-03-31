Fortnite: Epic Games May Be Planning to Destroy Tilted Towers With a Meteor

If you find yourself in Tilted Towers whilst you’re playing Fortnite, you’re either really good at the game, or you have no clue what you’re doing, and just stumbled into your death. It’s one of the most popular places to drop from the Party Bus, and as a result it has a reputation for being the most dangerous place on the map.

That said, Epic Games might be destroying it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yesterday, a Reddit post had the Fortnite community going wild, claiming a theory that Epic Games is going to strike Tilted Towers with a meteor soon, destroying it. The theory comes from none other than Tactical_Peperoni, who wrote:

“So, as we all know, Tilted Towers hasn’t seen much love from the devs lately and they obviously want it to disappear. Now I noticed this today, a bright blue meteorite in the sky, going towards TT and Telescopes with a blue reflection in their lenses. Also, the Battle Pass is space themed and towards the end of the Battle Pass tiers, an explosion is being hinted at. A nuke emoticon, flame stripes and a dinosaur banner symbol at the second last tier. My theory: Tilted Towers will be blown up at the last day of this season.”

You can see the above-mentioned telescopes, as well another image showing a meteor/comet in the sky, courtesy of Fortniteintel and Niccorazzi-_-:

To further boost this claim is the discovery by another reddit user, IronRectangle, who discovered a Comet in the game files, confirming the strange object in the sky is indeed a meteor, as well as revealing that there is a second phase that suggests it is moving closer. Additionally, a reference to the comet appears in an “Events” folder in the Battle Royale Athena section of the game files.

Now, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, there does seem to be building evidence that a meteor strike is inbound, but what the implications of that are, remain unknown. Perhaps a special April Fools Day event, or maybe Tilted Towers will permanently be replaced by a giant meteor impact hole. Who knows.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and is in the process of coming to mobile devices.

Source: Fortnite Intel