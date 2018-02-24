Fox N Forests Officially Headed to Nintendo Switch This Spring

If you love Retro Games (and perhaps the Disney take on Robin Hood), then you might very well enjoy Fox n Forests, an all-new crowdfunded title that is now, officially, headed to the Nintendo Switch. The game’s Kickstarter was successfully funded back in 2016, and now that it has Nintendo Switch approval, it’ll be coming to an all-new audience next month. The game was developed by German studio Bonus Level Entertainment, which boasts creative minds from titles like Saints Row, Dead Island, and employees from other studios such as Independent Arts Software.

“FOX n FORESTS will surely speak to a wide audience,” said Marc Wardenga, Head of Games at EuroVideo in a new press release. “References to the golden age of classic 16-Bit games, mixed with a unique soundtrack and contemporary, precise, and accessible gameplay, will bring back fond memories of retro games.”

According to the game’s official website, the feel mixes retro nostalgia with the dicier elements of Castlevania, boasting 5 different seasons that are ever-changing throughout each level.

FOX n FORESTS is a 2D 16-Bit style action platformer with adventure and puzzle elements! Set within a mystic forest and its surroundings, FOX n FORESTS is a stunning fable offering pixel perfect Retrotainment and rewarding challenges! The game is inspired by the glorious days of 16-Bit and all time classics like Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Wonder Boy in Monster World and ActRaiser 2 as well as the Castlevania and Zelda series. Your weapon is a magic melee crossbow that can not only be used for ranged and close up combat, but empowers you to seamlessly switch between 2 seasons per level, completely changing the whole environment and resulting in amazing secrets, tricky skill tests and thriving exploration! FOX n FORESTS will feature pixel perfect platforming, screen filling bosses, rich bonus levels, powerful potions, bags of loot, stuffed shops, clever backtracking, challenging skill tests, a magic melee crossbow to shoot and slash enemies, upgradeable shots, not 4 but 5 seasons to explore, stunning 16-Bit pixel art, a catchy chip tunes soundtrack and tons of humorous retro charm!

Fox N Forests will release for Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this Spring.

Source: My Nintendo News