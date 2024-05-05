92-Rated Nintendo Switch Game on Sale for $4.49 for 24 Hours

A 92-rated game Nintendo Switch game is available for just $4.49 on the Nintendo eShop for all Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users. The only catch is this Nintendo eShop deal is set to expire tomorrow, May 6, which means Switch users are running out of time to claim it. Meanwhile, once the deal expires, the Nintendo Switch game in question will revert back to its price of $29.99, taking its 85 discount with it. When it will go back on sale, we don't know, and when it does, there is no guarantee the discount will be this meaty.

As for the game, it hails from 2016, though it didn't come to Nintendo Switch until 2018. And with a 92 on Metacritic, it is one of the highest rated games of its year, and one of the highest rated turn-based strategy games of its generation. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game is Civilization VI from Firaxis Games and 2K, which doesn't run as well on Switch as it does PC, but it is surprisingly well optimized.

"Build Your Greatest Empire on Nintendo Switch," reads an official description of the game on the Nintendo eShop. "Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history's most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known."

If you decided to pick up the game on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED, be prepared to clear 10.9 GB of space to download it. For this, you get a game that supports all three modes of play and the following language options: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional and Chinese. Meanwhile, content wise, you get a highly addictive game with seemingly endless replayability.

