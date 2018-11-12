GameStop’s First Black Friday Deals Revealed

Considering that we’re just about a week and a half away from Black Friday, it makes sense that more and more retailers are revealing what offers they’ll have up for grabs when the big sales day goes around. And GameStop isn’t wasting any time, revealing the first of what’s likely to be many sales it’ll be offering after Thanksgiving settles down a bit.

The company revealed the first pages of its Black Friday circular, offering savings on Xbox consoles, a few hit titles and other great games, which you’ll be able to pick up when Black Friday rolls around. It looks like these will be good both online and in-store, so choose your fancy when it comes to shopping and get those good deals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s featured in the ad. Never hurts to get your money ready ahead of time, right?

Minecraft Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle, complete with full game download and in-game bonus items- $199

Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles- $70 off regular price

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One)- $39.99

Sea of Thieves (Xbox One)- $29.99

State of Decay 2 (Xbox One)- $19.99

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Xbox One)- $19.99

PlayStation 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man 1TB Slim Bundle, complete with physical copy of game- $199.99

Detroit: Become Human (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

God of War (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Overwatch Legendary Edition (PlayStation 4, might also apply to Xbox One edition)- $19.99

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)– $9.99 (an absolute steal for this price!)

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

The Last of Us: Remastered Edition (PlayStation 4)- $14.99

Creed: Rise To Glory (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Firewall: Zero Hour (PlayStation VR)- $9.99

PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controllers- $38.99 each

PlayStation VR Creed: Rise To Glory and Superhot VR Bundle- $249.99

That’s about it for deals at the moment, but something tells us we’ll be seeing more from GameStop over the next few days. The company always has some kind of special surrounding its used games, particularly “buy two, get one free” sort of deals. And we’ll likely see more other recent releases in the lineup for a sale price, as we’ve seen other retailers offer. This includes probable titles in the Nintendo Switch lineup.

We’ll let you know what else the company has to offer before Black Friday arrives. In the meantime, you can check out the circular here.

