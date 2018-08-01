GameStop Confirms PowerUp Elite Pro Membership Shutdown

Today, GameStop confirmed that it is indeed shutting down its Elite Pro membership program. A couple of days ago, we reported that GameStop was apparently shutting down its PowerUp Elite Pro membership tier as of August 1, and encouraged anyone interested in a membership to renew immediately. This top-tier model let consumers enjoy an extra bonus on all of their trade-ins, boasting a whopping 20% bonus to all games and accessories brought to the store.

We’re still waiting on a press release of some king, but in the meantime, multiple GameStop Elite Pro members have shared the following email, which showed up in their inboxes today:

“The PowerUp Rewards Elite Pro membership level is retiring as of 8/1/18. This means that your Elite Pro Membership will not be available for renewal after your current membership period. In the meantime, you will retain your Elite Pro benefits through your membership period.

“After your Elite Pro membership expires, we welcome you to renew as a PowerUp Rewards Pro in stores. Pro memberships include the following program benefits:”

20 points for every dollar spent

10% off pre-owned games and accessories

10% extra trade credit on games, accessories, and tech

Buy 2 get 1 free pre-owned games welcome offer

Exclusive Pro Day sales with over $4,000 in savings annually

12 issues of Game Informer magazine

Exclusive Offers

It’s still a pretty stacked deal for those of you who like to shop at GameStop regularly, and definitely worth the upgrade, but it doesn’t compare to what Elite Pro members will enjoy leading up to the termination of their tenure. The Elite Pro perks gave you:

30 points for every dollar spent

Birthday offer

Buy 2 get 1 free pre-owned games welcome offer

20% off pre-owned games and accessories

20% extra trade credit on games, accessories, and tech

12 issues of Game Informer magazine

Exclusive Pro Day sales with over $4,000 in annual savings

Collectibles welcome offer

Free 2-day shipping on orders over $35

The writing was on the wall, and after the decline of Best Buy’s Gamers Club Unlocked, many speculated that the rumored shut down of this top-tier benefits program was likely true. Why take extra dings on return if you don’t have to, and if your closes brick-and-mortar competitor is no longer forcing you to provide a competing program, then might as well maintain the former status quo, right?

It’s sad, certainly, but not the end of the world. At least we still have brick-and-mortar gaming stores to visit, and convenient places to take all of our used games and consoles. We’ll update you guys straight away if we get another official statement.

