GameStop Offering Popular PS5 Game for Just $5

GameStop is currently offering a PS5 copy of a popular 2021 game for just $4.99 or $4.74 if you are a GameStop Pro member. Meanwhile, GameStop is also offering the PS4 version for just $3.99, and the Xbox One version for even less at $2.99. Unfortunately, if you are on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, there is no deal, which means you have to pay the full $59.99 asking price. As for how long the deal is going to be available for, we don't know. GameStop does not divulge this information, so it may simply be as long as supplies last.

As noted the game in question hails from 2021, a year many would consider the weakest of at least the last decade in terms of compelling releases. There was It Takes Two, Forza Horizon 5, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Metroid Dread, Hitman 3, Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, Returnal, The Forgotten City, Inscryption, Resident Evil Village, and a few other notable games, but as you can see, not many heavy hitters or generation classics here. You could make this argument for perhaps It Takes Two and not much else.

As a result of a lackluster year, some games got more shine than they perhaps normally would. One example of this is Outriders from developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix. In the spring of that year, it was a surprise hit, partially thanks to its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass. How well it ended up selling we don't know, but there was a time where it the talk of the industry, which is impressive for a game with a Metacritic score in the low 70s. That said, if you never bought in on the hype but are interested in checking it out, then these various GameStop deals mentioned above may tickle your fancy.

"Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe," reads an official blurb about the game. "As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you'll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you'll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal."

"If you're absolutely craving a new game that has tight gunplay and a loot loop that you can get into for a long period of time, Outriders definitely isn't your worst option," reads a snippet of our official review of the game. "But if you have played a litany of games like this over the past few years, I'm hard-pressed to think that there is anything about this one that will resonate with you on a greater level."