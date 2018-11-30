GameStop Responds to Black Friday Complaints

Black Friday had some incredible deals this year, and GameStop offered some of the best. From games, to consoles and even collectibles, it was definitely a gamer’s top spot for holiday savings. Unfortunately for some, the demand was a little too high,and that caused some confusion with orders. Luckily the retailer has issued a statement to help clarify what’s going on.

GameStop took to their official Twitter account to give a heads up for those worried about their orders. You can check out the tweet below:

In the tweet, the retailer mentions the following:”We know that there has been some confusion around some orders placed over the Black Friday weekend. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we experiences an unprecedented amount of orders during the weekend and our email notification system has gotten a little backed up.”

That’s not all, though. The statement continues: “Don’t worry, orders are being processed, even if you have not yet received an email notifying you of your shipment. In many cases the order is already on its way, it’s just our notification system is catching up. So fear not, your order is being processed and shipped, and should arrive on your doorstep soon.”

While many on social media have mentioned getting their orders in on time, others were worried that these extremely limited time-only deals didn’t go through. That would mean losing out on some epic savings, but it looks like all is well on GameStop’s end and hopefully the company is able to get that notification system error cleaned up quickly.

GameStop customers were quick to respond to the statement. Some mentioned being relieved to hear the update, while others said this was only part of the problem.

It’s partly the order delay that’s frustrating, but more that not one human being is able to assist people on this order. I have emailed, sent messages to the gamestop help twitter, called the customer service at different points in the day for more than a week. No response -_- — Dark Knight (@DarkKnight0907) November 30, 2018

Pretty sure mine isn’t. This is what I got all night trying to reset my password. pic.twitter.com/KQnu3Hm1X7 — Michael Dhaliwal (@michaeldhaliwal) November 30, 2018

Thanks for admitting that Gamestop. We’re still waiting on some things to get delivered. — Hector Arizpe (@hectorarizpe) November 30, 2018

