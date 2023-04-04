GameStop Sale Makes Popular Multiplayer Games $3
As always, a metric ton of games are on sale via the GameStop website, and there are some great deals to be had if you know where to look. And by knowing where to look, we mean if you're willing to buy pre-owned games. If you buy only brand-new copies of games, then the deals below aren't going to interest you. That said, GameStop has a guarantee that all pre-owned games work perfectly or your money back.
If you haven't clicked off yet, the games in question are multiplayer games, more specifically $2 and $3 multiplayer games. Of course, new multiplayer games are not on sale for $2 and $3. Rather, the games featured are from yesteryear. Some of them still have a robust player base, while others may be hard to find a match in. Keep this in mind before you make any purchases.
Below, you can check out every $2 and $3 multiplayer game currently available via GameStop. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a description and exact pricing and platform information as well.
Rainbow Six Siege
About: "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is an elite, realistic, tactical team-based shooter where superior planning and execution triumph. It features 5v5 attack vs. defense gameplay and intense close-quarters combat in destructible environments."
Price: $2.99 via Xbox
Bleeding Edge
About: "Team Up. Cause Chaos. Grab your team and tear it up in Bleeding Edge, an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem! Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colourful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York's most wanted assassin. Come. Join us. The cybernetic clash of the century is about to begin!"
Price: $2.99 via Xbox
Titanfall 2 (Has a Single-Player Campaign)
About: "Call down your Titan and get ready for an exhilarating first-person shooter experience in Titanfall 2! The sequel introduces a new single-player campaign that explores the bond between Pilot and Titan. Or blast your way through an even more innovative and intense multiplayer experience – featuring 6 new Titans, deadly new Pilot abilities, expanded customization, new maps, modes, and much more.
Price: $1.99 via Xbox
Rocket Arena
About: "Welcome to a world where the rules are written in rocket fuel. Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive 3v3 shooter where you're never out of the action. Master your hero's unique rockets and abilities to rule the arena and become a champion! Adapt your strategy with an ever-growing roster of diverse heroes with distinctive powers. Unearth new strategies and tactics based on your squad, explore a wide variety of dynamic maps, and discover the true depth of rocket gameplay."
Price: $2.99 via PS4/PS5
Star Wars Battlefront
About: "The Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition has everything fans need to live out their Star Wars battle fantasies. In addition to the Star Wars Battlefront Deluxe Edition, Rebels and Imperials alike will be able to expand their galaxy with the Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass, which includes 4 expansion packs filled with new content and an exclusive Shoot First emote."
Price: $2.99 via PS4/PS5
Battlefield 4
About: "Battlefield 4 Premium Edition gives you new maps, modes, and more in one simple package. Complete challenging assignments to unlock new weapons. Dominate tactical challenges in a huge interactive environment – demolish buildings shielding your enemies, lead an assault from the back of a gun boat, or make a little C4 go a long way. In massive 64-player battles, use all your resources and play to your strengths to carve your own path to victory.
Price: $2.99 via Xbox