GameStop Sale Makes Popular Multiplayer Games $3

As always, a metric ton of games are on sale via the GameStop website, and there are some great deals to be had if you know where to look. And by knowing where to look, we mean if you're willing to buy pre-owned games. If you buy only brand-new copies of games, then the deals below aren't going to interest you. That said, GameStop has a guarantee that all pre-owned games work perfectly or your money back.

If you haven't clicked off yet, the games in question are multiplayer games, more specifically $2 and $3 multiplayer games. Of course, new multiplayer games are not on sale for $2 and $3. Rather, the games featured are from yesteryear. Some of them still have a robust player base, while others may be hard to find a match in. Keep this in mind before you make any purchases.

Below, you can check out every $2 and $3 multiplayer game currently available via GameStop. This includes not only a trailer for each game, but a description and exact pricing and platform information as well.