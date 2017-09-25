Gear.Club Unlimited For Nintendo Switch Gets A Strong Line-Up Of Cars

Even though it may not be as loaded as, say, Forza Motorsport 7 or Gran Turismo Sport, the forthcoming Gear.Club Unlimited from Eden Games and Microids has plenty of sweet rides to choose from when it cruises onto Nintendo Switch later this year.
Here’s the full list of new cars coming into the games, along with the older cars that were previously announced:
New Cars
- Acura NXS 2016
- Bentley Continental GT V8 S
- BMW Z4 Roadster
- BMW M2 Coupe
- BMW M4 Coupe
- BMW M6 Coupe
- Ford Mustang GT 2015
- Ford Focus RS 2016
- Lotus Elise 220 Cup
- Lotus Exige S
- Lotus Evora 400
- McLaren 570S
- McLaren 12C
- McLaren 675LT
- McLaren P1
- Nissan GTR Nismo
Initial Cars
- AC 378 GT Z
- Alfa Romeo 4C
- Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
- Bugatti Veyron GrandSport
- Chevrolet Camaro 1LS
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
- Dodge Challenger RT/Scat Pack
- Jaguar F-Type R AWD
- Mercedes-AMG C63 S
- Mercedes-AMG GT S
- Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series
- Nissan 370Z
- Nissan GTR
- Pagani Huayra Roadster
- Ruf RT12 R
- Ruf CTR 3
In addition to all these car reveals, some new screenshots from the game have also been revealed, showcasing the beautiful vehicles that will be featured in Gear.Club – and, yes, it looks quite impressive. You can see them in the attached gallery.
Gear.Club Unlimited will be available on December 1st for Nintendo Switch.