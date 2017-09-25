Gear.Club Unlimited For Nintendo Switch Gets A Strong Line-Up Of Cars

Even though it may not be as loaded as, say, Forza Motorsport 7 or Gran Turismo Sport, the forthcoming Gear.Club Unlimited from Eden Games and Microids has plenty of sweet rides to choose from when it cruises onto Nintendo Switch later this year.

Here’s the full list of new cars coming into the games, along with the older cars that were previously announced:

New Cars

Acura NXS 2016

Bentley Continental GT V8 S

BMW Z4 Roadster

BMW M2 Coupe

BMW M4 Coupe

BMW M6 Coupe

Ford Mustang GT 2015

Ford Focus RS 2016

Lotus Elise 220 Cup

Lotus Exige S

Lotus Evora 400

McLaren 570S

McLaren 12C

McLaren 675LT

McLaren P1

Nissan GTR Nismo

Initial Cars

AC 378 GT Z

Alfa Romeo 4C

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

Bugatti Veyron GrandSport

Chevrolet Camaro 1LS

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Dodge Challenger RT/Scat Pack

Jaguar F-Type R AWD

Mercedes-AMG C63 S

Mercedes-AMG GT S

Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series

Nissan 370Z

Nissan GTR

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Ruf RT12 R

Ruf CTR 3

In addition to all these car reveals, some new screenshots from the game have also been revealed, showcasing the beautiful vehicles that will be featured in Gear.Club – and, yes, it looks quite impressive. You can see them in the attached gallery.

Gear.Club Unlimited will be available on December 1st for Nintendo Switch.