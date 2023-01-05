Genshin Impact Passes Massive Revenue Milestone

Genshin Impact has officially grossed $4 billion in revenue since making its debut in 2020. According to reporting from GamesIndustry.biz, the miHoYo RPG made a staggering $1.4 billion in the first three quarters of the year. By the time the game's second anniversary came around in September 2022, Genshin Impact had reached $3.7 billion worldwide. Those figures just go to show how much the game continues to find success, and it will be interesting to see how that number continues to rise in 2023.

While some genre fans could be forgiven for dismissing Genshin Impact when it was first announced, it's hard to overstate just how much the game has become a global phenomenon in a short amount of time. A big part of the game's success can be attributed to miHoYo's steady stream of updates; the developer is consistently offering new content and characters to keep players invested. The game's most recent version released last month, bringing the game up to Version 3.3. Version 3.4 does not currently have a release date, but miHoYo has a livestream set to take place on January 6th, during which players will learn about what to expect in terms of new content.

Genshin Impact's revenue has come from its current versions, but it's possible the game could find even greater success once it sees release on Nintendo Switch. A Switch version has been part of miHoYo's plans from the very beginning, but it's been a while since the company offered any kind of new update. Given the Nintendo Switch's install base, it's possible the game could find a lot of new players once it gets released. Hopefully 2023 will be the year that Genshin Impact finally releases on Switch, but for now, fans will just have to settle for the game's current versions!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impact so far? Are you surprised how much revenue the game has brought in? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!