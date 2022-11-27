Genshin Impact Reveals Version 3.3 Release Date and Details

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has revealed that version 3.3 will be released on December 7th. The character Scaramouche will play a major role in the update, taking center stage in the all-new Archon Quest Interlude Chapter "Inversion of Genesis." Now known as "the Wanderer," players will see how his storyline unfolds following the events in the Archon Quest main story. The Wanderer is also one of two new playable characters that are being added in this update, appearing as a five-star Anemo catalyst wielder. The character will also be able to hover and attack in mid-air.

The second new playable character is Faruzan, appearing as a new four-star Anemo archer. According to miHoYo, "the Wanderer, Faruzan, and Arataki Itto's rerun will feature in the early stage of Version 3.3's Event Wishes, and the latter half will see the rerun of Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato."

A trailer for the game's new update puts a big focus on these two characters, and it can be found embedded below.

In addition to the new playable characters and Archon Quest Interlude Chapter, Genshin Impact fans can look forward to a new in-game TCG. The Genius Invokation trading card game can be played against other players, as well as NPCs. In order to win a match, players "must defeat all of their opponent's Character Cards with Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts of their own Character Cards." Last but not least, version 3.3 will also see new events added, and updates for some old favorites, as well. All in all, version 3.3 looks like it will have a lot of compelling content to keep players invested. Thankfully, players won't have to wait too much longer to see for themselves!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android, with a Nintendo Switch version currently in development. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Genshin Impact so far? What do you think of this new content for version 3.3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!