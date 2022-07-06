God of War Ragnarok Release Date Revealed

It has been a long time coming, but the release date for God of War Ragnarok has finally been revealed. Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 God of War reboot is poised to arrive later this year on November 9, 2022, and will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. And while this launch date is the sole thing that many fans have eagerly been waiting for, some other new details associated with the game's physical release have also been revealed.

Announced in a new post on the PlayStation Blog, Santa Monica Studio finally disclosed new information related to God of War Ragnarok's 2022 release. In addition to arriving this November, it was also confirmed that the game will launch in multiple different formats. To go along with the standard edition of the game, Sony will also be releasing a Collector's Edition as well. This version has been shown off more extensively in an unboxing video that is also live on the PlayStation Blog. Pre-orders as a whole for the game will then go live next week on July 15th.

Lastly, a new video for God of War Ragnarok was also released today to coincide with this launch date announcement. The video is entirely in CGI and features no actual gameplay, but it serves as a good tone piece for what the game should have in store. You can see the trailer in the video above if you're interested.

"We're thrilled [to] be able to share our release date and the brand-new God of War Ragnarok – Father and Son CG Trailer with all the God of War fans who have been eagerly awaiting news," Santa Monica Studio said in its new blog post today. "We hope you've enjoyed a glimpse at some of the dangers Kratos and Atreus could find themselves up against as Ragnarok approaches."

How do you feel about this launch date for God of War Ragnarok? Are you planning to pick up this highly-anticipated PlayStation game for yourself when it arrives later in the year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.