Gotham Knights: The Official Collector's Compendium Excerpts Offer Behind-the-Scenes Character, Combat Insights (Exclusive)

Gotham Knights players looking to add more to their time spent with the Batfamily now have another option for tips, insights, and behind-the-scenes concepts straight from the developers via Gotham Knights: The Official Collector's Compendium. This new companion book for Gotham Knights from authors Michael Owen and Sebastian Haley that's available as of October 25th includes that in more in over 250 pages of content, and alongside its release, ComicBook.com has some exclusive excerpts from The Official Collector's Compendium to show off some of what it entails.

The book bills itself as an all-in-one guide and art book combo complete with commentary from the developers about different topics ranging from combat to the DC characters encountered throughout the game. The page below featuring Nightwing, for example, shows artwork depicting the character in various states as well as his strengths and role within the team.

Another from a section of the book focusing on the enemies players face discusses the Gotham Knights team's philosophy towards big, climactic moments like boss fights. In weapon breakdowns like the one for Red Hood, we see more insights into his different ability trees and the weapons he uses as well as the best times to apply those tools in battle.

"We didn't want our boss-wins to be scripted," game director Geoff Ellenor said in one of the commentaries present in The Official Collector's Compendium. "Players in Gotham Knights take time to unlock powerful abilities, and to craft their armor and weapons, so we wanted our normal fight mechanics to really matter in the boss fight. People who invested time to prepare for a boss should be more powerful, not just 'and now you do the same quicktime event as everybody else because you hit the crane with your batarang three times."

Of course, this companion book will naturally contain spoilers for parts of Gotham Knights, so flip carefully if you plan on using it as an accessory to your first playthrough.

Gotham Knights: The Official Collector's Compendium is now available to order and is listed at $45. You can find out more on the book by visiting the distributor's site.