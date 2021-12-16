New Halo Infinite Hotfix Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Following the release of a new Halo Infinite update earlier this week, 343 Industries has now pushed out a new hotfix for the game as well. This hotfix is much smaller in scope when compared to a normal update, but it does rectify a handful of issues that have continued to linger in the latest Halo installment. Specifically, this hotfix is one that brings a number of fixes to the campaign portion of Halo Infinite.

The most notable thing that has been achieved in this brief new update for Halo Infinite involves the Quick Resume functions of the Xbox Series X and S consoles. In the past, players that have used this feature have found themselves having trouble with connecting to the online portion of Halo Infinite. Thanks to this new hotfix, though, these connectivity problems should now not be happening as often.

To go along with this, 343 has also rectified some problems that were happening with achievements in Halo Infinite. While some achievements previously were not unlocking for players, this patch should change that. Lastly, armor items that are unlocked via the campaign are now said to appear in the multiplayer aspect of Halo Infinite. Previously, some players were reporting that the armor they would obtain in the single-player aspect of the game wouldn’t be anywhere when playing multiplayer later on.

If you would like to check out the full list of patch notes for Halo Infinite’s new hotfix, you can find them below. Conversely, you can also watch our full review of the game in the video attached at the top of this page.

Global

Improvements to online service connections after re-entering Halo Infinite using Quick Resume on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Players should see quicker and more stable reconnections to our services.

Campaign