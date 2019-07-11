It’s Time to Take on Voldemort in the Harry Potter: Death Eaters Rising Board Game

Harry Potter: Death Eaters Rising is a cooperative card and dice game from USAopoly that’s based on the fifth film in the franchise: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. You and up to three friends must join forces to stop the mounting threat of Lord Voldemort and his Death Eaters before they can wreak havoc on the Wizarding World. Sound fun? Here’s what you need to know…

The first place you can reserve the game is right here at Entertainment Earth where pre-orders have just gone live for the standard $49.99 with shipping slated for September. Note that the Marvel version of the game with Thanos in the center of the action is on sale at Walmart right now for $38.99 with free 2-day shipping (both games have an awesome figure in the center of the board). An official description of the gameplay for Harry Potter: Death Eaters Rising is available below.

“In HARRY POTTER: Death Eaters Rising, each player must assemble teams of witches and wizards from the Order of the Phoenix, Dumbledore’s Army and Hogwarts to fight against the growing threat of the Dark Lord. Starting with either Harry Potter or Hermione Granger representing Dumbledore’s Army, Minerva McGonagall or Albus Dumbledore from Hogwarts, or Nymphadora Tonks or Sirius Black from the Order of the Phoenix, players will be able to rally a variety of year-5 characters to their cause. These include fan-favorite characters, Ginny Weasley, Luna Lovegood, Alastor Moody, Mrs. Norris, Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid. The collective armies and players must then work together to stop the spread of dark influence throughout the wizarding world.”

On a related note, if you love the wildly popular Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle deck-building game, you might want to check out USAopoly’s (The Op) new Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle Defence Against The Dark Arts game, which is shipping on Amazon now for $24.93. The game is said to be “inspired” by Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle, and it’s described as a fast paced, competitive deck-building game for two players.

The description goes on to say that, “players must learn offensive and defensive magic skills to protect themselves and stun their opponent. Players take turns playing cards, taking actions and acquiring new cards to build a more powerful deck as their defensive skills improve.” The objective is to stun your opponent three times to win. Basically, it’s the closest you’ll get to taking the Defence Against the Dark Arts class at Hogwarts, and the tuition is really cheap.

