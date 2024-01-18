Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Release Window and First Trailer Revealed

A little over three years after first being announced, Bethesda and developer MachineGames have finally shown off their highly anticipated Indiana Jones video game. A little more than a week ago, Xbox announced that it would be revealing its Indiana Jones project during its January 18 Developer Direct event. Not long after this confirmation, a leaked title for the game was discovered online. Now, it's known that this leak was accurate and has resulted in the first formal reveal of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Shown off to close this Developer Direct presentation, Xbox and Bethesda unveiled the first look at gameplay from Indiana Jones. As expected, Indy himself features the same likeness as actor Harrison Ford and comes equipped with his trusty bullwhip. Perhaps the most surprising part of this trailer is that it has confirmed the game will take place primarily from a first-person perspective. Outside of fighting against Nazis, this initial trailer for The Great Circle also sees Indiana Jones solving puzzles and sleuthing through ancient temples.

You can get a look at this first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle here:

When it comes to the game's story, MachineGames has confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle takes place in 1937 between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Indy will be joined on his journey by Gina, who is a new female character that is introduced in the game. Throughout his latest video game adventure, Indiana Jones will visit locales that include Sukhothai, Egypt, and the Himalayas, to name a few.

As for its launch, MachineGames also confirmed previous reports by revealing that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will arrive at some point later in 2024. When it does arrive, it will be playable across Xbox Series X/S and PC. Given that this is also a first-party release from Xbox, it will also be playable via Xbox Game Pass the moment that it launches.

What do you think about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle based on what we have seen so far? And do you think this will end up being the biggest game that is released on Xbox platforms this year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.