New Indiana Jones Game Title Leaks Online Ahead of Reveal

The title for Bethesda's upcoming Indiana Jones game appears to have been discovered by fans. Over the last decade, licensed video games have become significantly more popular. While they have always been a thing, there has been a stigma around them for quite a while. They were often developed quickly, typically to tie in with a movie or something and it resulted in products that left fans feeling lukewarm. However, over the last decade, developers have moved beyond these tie-in games and opted to do more original titles based on these licensed properties. That has led to award-winning games like the Batman Arkham series, Insomniac's Spider-Man games, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. One of the next games on the horizon is a new Indiana Jones game produced by Bethesda and developed by Wolfenstein developer MachineGames with the expectation that it would be exclusive to Xbox.

Next week, we'll get our first look at this Indiana Jones game after years of silence. All we have had is very vague updates from Todd Howard, a brief teaser trailer, and that's about it. However, rumors suggest the game may be releasing as soon as this year and we are about to get a boatload of details at the upcoming Xbox direct. With that said, fans can't wait that long and have begun mining for information. Obviously everything is largely under lock and key, but some fans were able to possibly uncover the title for the long-awaited game. As spotted by Twitter user Kurakasis, Lucasfilm has registered domains and trademarks for a game called Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, suggesting that will be the title for the game. Sometimes multiple domain names are registered before an official title has been decided, but this appears to be the only one that has been discovered.

I might have found the official title of Bethesda's Indiana Jones game developed by MachineGames:



INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE



Lucasfilm registered several domains on January 9th, 2024, with that title, such as:

https://t.co/PtXjpar7N1 (this one leaves no doubt that it… pic.twitter.com/XGVVyasrbM — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) January 10, 2024

As of right now, we have zero idea if this game will be canon to the films, if Harrison Ford's likeness will be used, or if there will be any direct connections to other Indy stories. Either way, the title seems to suggest a story that we have never heard about in the Indiana Jones mythos. Only time will tell if it's a good one, but MachineGames is one of the best developers out there and it will make for a worthy Xbox Game Pass title.