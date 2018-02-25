Interview: Podcasting Into History With GamerTag Radio’s Danny Pena

(Photo: GamerTag Radio) Gaming podcasts are pretty common nowadays, but very few have stood the test of time. Sure, we've gotten several that have been around for years, but most of them are upstarts still gaining ground in the industry. But not GamerTag Radio. This show has been around for 13 years now, lasting well over 700+ episodes, and it's got its strongest crew to date. And tonight, the team is premiering a new documentary at 8 PM EDT tonight, one that takes a look at the creation of the show, and those that are involved with it. To get further insight about GamerTag Radio – and how it's managed to last so long in an ever-changing industry – we sat down with host and producer Danny Pena, discussing a number of topics surrounding it. First off, how'd you get into radio/podcasting to begin with? Back in 2001, I got really into playing Phantasy Star Online during the Sega Dreamcast days. I created PSO Radio on MP3.com. A weekly internet radio show all about the game with quest reviews, interviews, tips and news. Later that year, I launched GameVoice. An online radio show all about video games. That's how I got into radio/podcasting.

Hitting the Ground Running (Photo: GamerTag Radio) What was probably one of your favorite memories from your early days of GamerTagRadio? It was before the reveal of Xbox 360 on MTV. We managed to get the scoop about the system and games a week before it aired on TV. I interviewed people that went to the recording and they spilled the beans about it. This interview had only been up for 30 mins when I got an email from Microsoft to remove it. But it was too late. Major media outlets picked up the story and it was everywhere. How did you manage to select the right co-hosts for the show, like Peter (Toledo) or Mandy (Paez)? Or Parris (Lilly). Honestly, it was all about getting to know them before they joined GTR. Pete, I met him at my Guitar Hero house party, Mandy at a GTR annual party, Community Vibes and Parris emailed me about getting tips for a podcast that launched in 2006. The most important thing to me is get someone that has different opinions. Because this will create great conversations or debates on the podcast. I had many co-hosts in the past, but we are still friends.



What would you say are some of your favorite interviews for GamerTagRadio over the years?

There's a lot for me. But a few are interviewing Xbox execs like Peter Moore and J Allard. Even Phil Spencer was a big one for us because it was his first year as Head of Xbox. Some of my recent favorites include interviews with Davide Soliani, the developer of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and actress/comedian, Aisha Tyler.

Are there things that you wish you could've done differently with the show, or do you think it went just the way you wanted?

That's a great question. I don't really regret anything that we have done in the past. Because even if it was something I didn't like, we learned from it and made changes. Overall, I'm happy with what we have done.