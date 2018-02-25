Interview: Podcasting Into History With GamerTag Radio’s Danny Pena
Gaming podcasts are pretty common nowadays, but very few have stood the test of time. Sure, we've gotten several that have been around for years, but most of them are upstarts still gaining ground in the industry.
But not GamerTag Radio. This show has been around for 13 years now, lasting well over 700+ episodes, and it's got its strongest crew to date. And tonight, the team is premiering a new documentary at 8 PM EDT tonight, one that takes a look at the creation of the show, and those that are involved with it.
To get further insight about GamerTag Radio – and how it's managed to last so long in an ever-changing industry – we sat down with host and producer Danny Pena, discussing a number of topics surrounding it.
First off, how'd you get into radio/podcasting to begin with?
Back in 2001, I got really into playing Phantasy Star Online during the Sega Dreamcast days. I created PSO Radio on MP3.com. A weekly internet radio show all about the game with quest reviews, interviews, tips and news. Later that year, I launched GameVoice. An online radio show all about video games. That's how I got into radio/podcasting.
Hitting the Ground Running
What was probably one of your favorite memories from your early days of GamerTagRadio?
It was before the reveal of Xbox 360 on MTV. We managed to get the scoop about the system and games a week before it aired on TV. I interviewed people that went to the recording and they spilled the beans about it. This interview had only been up for 30 mins when I got an email from Microsoft to remove it. But it was too late. Major media outlets picked up the story and it was everywhere.
How did you manage to select the right co-hosts for the show, like Peter (Toledo) or Mandy (Paez)? Or Parris (Lilly).
Honestly, it was all about getting to know them before they joined GTR. Pete, I met him at my Guitar Hero house party, Mandy at a GTR annual party, Community Vibes and Parris emailed me about getting tips for a podcast that launched in 2006. The most important thing to me is get someone that has different opinions. Because this will create great conversations or debates on the podcast. I had many co-hosts in the past, but we are still friends.
What would you say are some of your favorite interviews for GamerTagRadio over the years?
There's a lot for me. But a few are interviewing Xbox execs like Peter Moore and J Allard. Even Phil Spencer was a big one for us because it was his first year as Head of Xbox. Some of my recent favorites include interviews with Davide Soliani, the developer of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and actress/comedian, Aisha Tyler.prevnext
The Documentary, and What's Next
There's a new documentary coming up later in the month revolving around GamerTagRadio. Tell us about that.
This is something I wanted to do for a while now. But my hard drive died a few months ago and I lost all my old files from the 90s til present. But my friend, Niel Guilarte of Wildstyle Media and Chris Krimitsos of CK Productions had a lot of unreleased footage from The Messengers: A Podcast Documentary. I asked them if we could use it for our film. Once they gave us the green light, I started to edit the film on the low for two months. This film is about my life as a podcaster, Gamertag Radio's history, how Pete and Parris joined the podcast and a lot of behind the scenes stories from friends on how we changed their lives.
What motivated you to put together a documentary?
I wanted to tell the story of GTR. There's a whole new generation that doesn't know much about us and how we started the podcast. The goal is to show people that it doesn't matter what type of equipment or software you have. You can make powerful content. This whole film was made on iMovie, a free Mac software. Every person that has seen it, has been giving us great reviews about it. I really want to inspire a whole new generation to be content creators. They don't have to be a podcaster. This film is for everyone, gamers and non-gamers alike.
Do you have any "dream guests" you'd like to see on the show sometime?
Yes, Bill Gates. I met him back in 2001. But it wasn't for an interview. It would be cool to have him on the podcast to just have a great conversation about his career. Also Reggie Fils-Aimé, I think he would be a great guest to talk to about the video game industry and Nintendo.
What's next for GamerTagRadio? We know you just did a live panel at an event, so what else do you guys want to do?
There's a secret project that we have been working on since last year. I can't say what it is just yet. Also I want us to do more live shows in the future. The one that we recorded during Podfest Multimedia Expo 2018 in Orlando, FL was so much fun.
Finally, when am I coming back on the show already? :D
Never. :D
You can learn more about GamerTag Radio on its official page!prev