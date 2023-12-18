James McCaffrey, Voice Actor Behind Max Payne, Dies at Age 65

James McCaffrey, the voice actor likely most well-known for his work in the Max Payne video game series, has died at age 65. For over 35 years, McCaffrey served as an actor in a variety of TV shows, movies, and of course, games. With so many memorable roles to his name, McCaffrey's work will without a doubt stand the test of time and continue to keep his legacy alive in the years to come.

TMZ originally reported the news of McCaffrey's death where a representative for the actor confirmed that he passed away this past day on December 17, 2023. McCaffrey was said to be surrounded by friends and family at the time of his death. As for the cause of his death, McCaffrey is said to have passed as a result of multiple myeloma, which is a form of blood cancer. Not long after dying, friends of McCaffrey's began sharing memorials and kind words of him on social media.

Despite appearing in a variety of roles over the span of his career, Max Payne is the character that will surely continue to be most synonymous with McCaffrey. McCaffrey played the part in all three installments – Max Payne, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, and Max Payne 3 – and was assumed to be portraying the role once again in the forthcoming remakes that are currently in development.

Beyond his work on the Max Payne series, McCaffrey remained a constant collaborator with developer Remedy Entertainment, where he appeared in other projects that included Alan Wake and Control. Most recently, McCaffrey appeared in 2023's Alan Wake II as the character Alex Casey. Despite being a different character, Casey had a lot in common with Max Payne and resulted in a similar performance from McCaffrey. As such, for his final role to be adjacent to Max Payne in this manner is quite fitting.

Currently, Remedy Entertainment hasn't publicly acknowledged McCaffrey's passing, but it's likely that the studio will pay homage to him in a major way at some point soon. If and when that does happen, we'll be sure to share the developer's words and accompanying memorial with you.

Our best goes out to James McCaffrey's friends and loved ones at this time.