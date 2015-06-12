Jurassic World Video Game Announced for Nintendo Switch

Developer Coatsink Software has announced that Jurassic World Aftermath Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch. The two-part Oculus Quest game released in 2020 and 2021, and is now coming to a console for the very first time. Switch fans won't have to wait long for the collection's release either, as it's set to arrive on eShop on November 10th! Obviously the game's VR capabilities will not be included in the Switch version, so this is the perfect opportunity to check the game out for those that don't have an interest in the Oculus Quest.

A trailer for Jurassic World Aftermath Collection was released on Twitter, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The game will retail for $29.99.

Isla Nublar, it's like coming home. Let's get you geared up.



Jurassic World Aftermath Collection crashes on to Nintendo Switch on 10 November 2022 #JurassicWorldAftermath @JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/b1B8n70kEn — Coatsink – The Last Hero of Nostalgaia – TOMORROW! (@Coatsink) October 18, 2022

Jurassic World Aftermath takes place between the events of the first Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom. A stealth game played from a first-person perspective, Aftermath tasks players with avoiding dinosaurs such as velociraptors. Rather than using Owen Grady or Claire Dearing, the game instead puts players in the role of a new character named Sam. At this time, Coatsink Software has no plans to bring the game to PlayStation or Xbox platforms. When asked about the reason for bringing the game to a non-VR platform, the developer stated that "the non-VR version of the game is to allow people without access to VR, or who suffer from motion sickness from VR, to play too."

It remains to be seen whether Jurassic World Aftermath's gameplay can still appeal to players without the VR hook! The novelty of a stealth VR game using Jurassic World elements is hard to deny, and that likely helped sell the game to Oculus users. Of course, the allure of the Jurassic World brand might be enough for some Nintendo Switch users to give the game a try. Hopefully the finished product will be an enjoyable one for Switch users, but they won't have to wait much longer to find out for themselves!

