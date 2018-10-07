‘League of Legends’ Is Getting Better “On My Way” Pings

Riot Games is working on improving League of Legends’ “On My Way” pings with the changes planned to go into effect in Patch 8.21.

Often shortened and referred to as the “OMW Ping,” Riot Games said that it’d receive different changes with one of the biggest ones dealing with the sound that the ping makes. League of Legends designer Andrei “Riot Meddler” van Roon shared Riot Games’ plans in a post on the game’s boards and said that the sound the ping makes will change depending on the distance the pinger has to travel before arriving to their marked destination.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Processing applied to the sound will represent distance between the user of the ping and the pinged location,” Riot Meddler said. “The further that distance, the more echo there’ll be. Basically it’s a representation of how long it’ll take the pinging player to get there.”

Another feature is being added to the OMW Ping that’ll allow players to better understand if their teammates are indicating that they’re coming to the area that the player is in or elsewhere. While looking at the minimap will show exactly where the pinging player is heading, a change in the ping’s sound will let players know if help is on the way without necessitating a glance at the minimap.

Some 8.21 likely changes (Kai’Sa nerf, tank Pyke nerf, Corki buff)

OMW ping improvements coming in 8.21

Why we haven’t been using Adaptive Damage/Adaptive stats outside of Runes//t.co/lXc4gdZjqt — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) October 5, 2018

“The further the ping is from the listening player the quieter the ping will be played. If someone’s pinging that they’re on the way to your lane, you’ll hear a loud ping. If they’re pinging they’re on their way to the other side of the map, it’ll be comparatively quiet.”

Along with these new features, an earlier change that was broken in a previous update will be added back into the game. OMW Pings at one point would create a notification in chat as well that announced which champion and player was moving to a new location once a teammate pinged. Riot Meddler said that it “got accidentally broken at some point when this approach was being developed” but will be reinstated along with the other OMW Ping improvements.

The better version of the OMW Ping is something that Riot Games has talked about in the past with discussions popping up as early as March that dealt with the same topic.

League of Legends’ improved OMW Pings are expected to make an appearance in Patch 8.21.