‘League of Legends’ Appears to Tease Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger Skin

One of League of Legends’ newest skins appears to be Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger according to a video teaser shared on Sunday.

Riot Games shared a video through Twitter and Facebook that showed a solitary egg moving around before cracking on one side to reveal a dragon wing. An overlay in the beginning that’s removed mid-way through the video also makes it look like whoever’s watching the egg hatch has goggles on, but it’s the voice that narrates the video that truly seals the deal. The excited voice sounds just like Heimerdinger’s as he laughs and exclaims towards the end about the dragon that’s coming out of the egg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a couple of other hints that point towards this being a Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger skin as well. Over on the League of Legends EU Twitter account, the same video was shared again but with a caption at the bottom that said “Eureka! I’ve hatched it!” Heimerdinger players will know that “Eureka!” is one of his favorite quotes to say among other scientific phrases and exclamations.

If those teasers still weren’t enough, looking at the history of the Dragon Trainer skins and Riot Games’ previous comments about skins coming in 2018 make it seem all but certain that Heimerdinger’s joining the Dragon Trainer club. Only Tristana and Lulu have Dragon Trainer skins, both Yordles just like Heimerdinger. There’s no reason that Riot Games can’t expand the line of skins to include non-Yordle champions, but the precedent has been set for the next Dragon Trainer to be a Yordle, even if there are only two right now. Riot Games also said earlier in the year that Heimerdinger was among the list of champions that would be getting new skins in 2018, Vladimir, Galio, Shen, and others joining him on that list.

The name of the new skin hasn’t been confirmed, but Dragon Trainer Lulu and Dragon Trainer Tristana cost 1,350 RP and 1,820 RP, respectively, so Heimerdinger’s skin should cost somewhere around those values if it is indeed for him like the teasers suggest. With only the egg and part of the dragon inside shown, we don’t yet know what Heimerdinger looks like, but a Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger skin concept shared last year by Riot Games freelance artist Vlad Bacescu gives an idea of the potential the skin has, especially if Heimerdinger’s skin colors match the purple dragon shown in the teaser.