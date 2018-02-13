League of Legends Is Holding Another Clash Tournament Test

Another Clash tournament is being made available for League of Legends players on the PBE to help Riot Games track down a bug that’s affecting the new game mode.

The announcement for the second Clash tournament test follows another limited-time event back in January that allowed players to try out the Clash mode. At that time, Riot MoreChrono said that there was a bug that occasionally prevented players from entering champ select. Given the fact that players have to buy into the tournaments with a new ticket currency and seeing how there are prized on the line, the bug is an impactful one that could quickly ruin a tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the first test fun, players were able to help with the tests by encountering the bugs themselves, but Riot says that more information is needed with the help of players.

“Last time quite a few of you experienced this bug and our new tech helped us get some more specific information about what was happening,” Riot MoreChrono said. “It didn’t quite give us the silver bullet we were looking for, so we added some more tech to provide EVEN MORE information.”

To assist with the bugfixing, PBE players simply have to take part in the Clash tournament that will being on Feb 15 at 7 p.m. PT. Signing up for the tournament is easy enough by following these simple instructions from Riot:

Get 5 players together and create your team in-client (via the Competitive tab) any time from now until 18:30 PT on Thursday. If you don’t have 4 friends on PBE, drop by the PBE Discord and pick up your missing members!

Check in 30 minutes before the tournament begins – between 18:00 and 18:30 (6 – 6:30 PM) Los Angeles time (PT).

Play your games (you are guaranteed to play 2 games).

Give us feedback in the PBE Discord, or let us know if you encounter any other bugs.

Some of the features will be disable during these tests though. Tickets, rewards, and most notably matchmaking tiers will be disabled during the tournament. This means that the matches may feel unbalanced, but testers will still get to experience the Clash mode before others.