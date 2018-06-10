League of Legends Shares Mysterious New Teaser

A League of Legends teaser has been spotted on the game’s official social media accounts that might be hinting at some upcoming skins or other content.

Originally shared through the German League of Legends Twitter account, the teaser consists of images showing wolves and a lion with the translation pitting the two forces against each other. No champion names were provided to give an indication of who the teaser is referring to, but there are already some ideas out there about what the mysterious image might mean.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Two forces meet: The lion wants to reign forever. The wolf hungers for endless War. 27.6.18,” reads the translation of the tweet.

Zwei Gewalten treffen aufeinander: Der Löwe will ewig herrschen. Der Wolf hungert nach endlosem Krieg. 27.6.18 #leagueoflegends pic.twitter.com/uX53XjeTsy — League of Legends DE (@LoLGermany) June 9, 2018

The image might not give you much to go off of on its own, but if you look at it with the Dawnbringer and Nightbringer skins in mind, you’re able to piece together some possibilities. Couple those skin themes with the obvious color distinctions between the lion’s blue and white and the wolves’ red and black, and it looks even more likely that this has something to do with a Demacia vs. Noxus event, much like the Vs. event that pitted Yasuo and Riven against one another.

Even if the region-based event is what the image is teasing, there’s still the question of which champions it’ll feature. For Demacia’s side, Garen seems like the most obvious candidate. The Might of Demacia himself seems like a strong candidate for a skin of the same caliber as the ones given to Yasuo and Riven, especially if he were given the Dawnbringer skin. Demacia, on the other hand, has a few more nefarious champions that could fit this bill including Darius and Katarina, but if Garen is Demacia’s champion, it makes sense that Katarina would face off against him in the event. The two have been featured together as staunch rivals in the past, so this event could finally bring their clash to players.

Whatever it is that Riot Games has planned, more should be revealed later this month. You may have missed the final part of the tweet, but it included a date that hinted at more details coming on June 27, perhaps the date that the event or skins will be fully released.