Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More

2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game: K.O. Edition (Nintendo Switch, PS4)



Castlevania Anniversary Collection: Ultimate Edition (Nintendo Switch, PS4)



River City Girls: Collector's Edition (PS5)

Outlast I and II Murkoff Briefcase Edition (Nintendo Switch)

The House in Fata Morgana: Collector's Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Gamers feeling lucky can also roll the dice on Blind Boxes. Blind Boxes will be offered for Switch, PS5, PS4, PS4 SteelBooks, and Soundtracks. The publisher is teasing that the Blind Boxes will include "leftovers of some of the rarest and most exclusive Limited Run releases," so they might be worth taking a chance on.

For those unfamiliar with Limited Run Games, the company specializes in small physical print runs for games that might not receive them otherwise. The company usually holds open pre-orders for a game for a set number of weeks, and then begins production based on the number sold. Some extras are produced and held in the warehouse in case of damages or loss during shipping, and then these limited leftovers are sold at the end of the year. Usually, buyers are forced to wait a pretty good length for games to ship, but that wait time will be much lower for these games, as they are currently in hand. LRG has made it explicitly clear that some of these games will have less than 100 copies for sale, so those interested in snagging a certain game in particular will have to act quickly. Readers can find out more about the sale right here.

Are you a collector of physical video games? Do you plan to take advantage of this blowout sale? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!