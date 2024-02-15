Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Yuri Lowenthal Confirms Role in Helldivers 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor Yuri Lowenthal is one of the key voices in Helldivers 2. Helldivers 2 is one of the surprise breakout hits of 2024. The game was prominently featured in a lot of PlayStation showcase events, but it didn't really seem to be gaining any kind of notable momentum that would indicate it would be one of the biggest games of this year already. The game is incredibly replayable, satirical, and just absolutely absurd in every conceivable way. It has taken social media by storm and will likely result in the game being one of the most played games of the first few months of the year, as there aren't many other big multiplayer games out right now.

With that said, fans have been picking the game apart and believe they heard Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor Yuri Lowenthal as the voice of one of the characters in the game. Their ears are not to be deceived, the voice of Peter Parker and Spider-Man is indeed in Helldivers 2 as one of the playable characters. The actor took to Twitter to confirm his role in the game and noted that he took inspiration from Starship Troopers, a film that clearly served as heavy inspiration for Helldivers 2. Yuri Lowenthal doesn't have a name for his character, he's just one of many faceless, miscellaneous voices fighting for democracy and getting absolutely ripped to shreds by explosions on a repeated basis. It's hardly surprising that Helldivers 2 features Lowenthal, as he has served as the voice in countless projects.

Received word I can confirm my involvement in #Helldivers2. And in case it wasn’t clear, my performance was HEAVILY inspired by STARSHIP TROOPERS. — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) February 12, 2024

He has played major roles such as Sasuke in Naruto and been a variety of NPC characters in numerous games such as The Last of Us and Call of Duty. You have likely heard his voice many times without even realizing it given how much voice work he actually tends to do, he's just best known for Spider-Man. Helldivers 2 will likely continue to dominate social media as players continue their galactic conquest. It seems to only be getting increasingly popular as time goes on and hopefully, that will lead to some good post-launch support.