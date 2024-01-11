Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Leads With 9 Nominations at DICE Awards

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is being showered with all kinds of recognition at the upcoming DICE awards. 2023 is arguably one of the best years for video games in a long time and certainly the best of the current generation. A number of long-awaited, long-gestating games finally released this year and managed to meet the hype. A new Zelda game, a new Spider-Man game, Starfield, a new Star Wars game, Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur's Gate 3, and many others all came out this year and managed to be critical and commercial hits. Perhaps most notably it proved that single-player games are still very much in demand and can be huge hits at a time where free-to-play multiplayer games are dominating the industry.

We are now in glorious awards season across all of the entertainment mediums, allowing different industries to celebrate the best projects that came out in 2023. We just had the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Oscars are on the horizon. The gaming industry had its biggest award show already with The Game Awards in December, but there are still some other notable award shows coming up such as the DICE Awards. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for this year's DICE Awards and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is leading the nominees with nine nominations, including Game of the Year. Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 trail slightly behind with eight and seven nominations, respectively. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had seven nominations at The Game Awards, but tragically took home none of the awards. You can view the full nomination list for the DICE Awards below.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield



Outstanding Achievement in Character

Alan Wake 2 - Saga Anderson

Baldur's Gate 3 - Astarion

Baldur's Gate 3 - Karlach

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales

Thirsty Suitors - Jala



Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



Outstanding Achievement in Story

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

DAVE THE DIVER

Thirsty Suitors

Venba



Outstanding Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Hogwarts Legacy

THE FINALS

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Action Game of the Year

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Dead Space

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Remnant II



Adventure Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Family Game of the Year

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



Fighting Game of the Year

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6



Racing Game of the Year

F-ZERO 99

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

LEGO 2K Drive



Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Starfield



Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FC 24

MLB® The Show™ 23

WWE 2K23



Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars

The Last Spell

Wartales



Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard's Wrath 2

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vertigo 2

We Are One



Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard's Wrath 2

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2



Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

COCOON

DREDGE

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba



Mobile Game of the Year

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

WHAT THE CAR?



Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

THE FINALS



Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur's Gate 3

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Baldur's Gate 3

COCOON

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

COCOON

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom