Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Leads With 9 Nominations at DICE Awards
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is getting lots of recognition at the DICE Awards.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is being showered with all kinds of recognition at the upcoming DICE awards. 2023 is arguably one of the best years for video games in a long time and certainly the best of the current generation. A number of long-awaited, long-gestating games finally released this year and managed to meet the hype. A new Zelda game, a new Spider-Man game, Starfield, a new Star Wars game, Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur's Gate 3, and many others all came out this year and managed to be critical and commercial hits. Perhaps most notably it proved that single-player games are still very much in demand and can be huge hits at a time where free-to-play multiplayer games are dominating the industry.
We are now in glorious awards season across all of the entertainment mediums, allowing different industries to celebrate the best projects that came out in 2023. We just had the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Oscars are on the horizon. The gaming industry had its biggest award show already with The Game Awards in December, but there are still some other notable award shows coming up such as the DICE Awards. The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for this year's DICE Awards and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is leading the nominees with nine nominations, including Game of the Year. Alan Wake 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 trail slightly behind with eight and seven nominations, respectively. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had seven nominations at The Game Awards, but tragically took home none of the awards. You can view the full nomination list for the DICE Awards below.
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
FINAL FANTASY XVI
Hi-Fi RUSH
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Alan Wake 2
Hogwarts Legacy
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Alan Wake 2 - Saga Anderson
Baldur's Gate 3 - Astarion
Baldur's Gate 3 - Karlach
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Miles Morales
Thirsty Suitors - Jala
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Alan Wake 2
Diablo IV
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Planet of Lana
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Alan Wake 2
COCOON
Hi-Fi RUSH
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
DAVE THE DIVER
Thirsty Suitors
Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Alan Wake 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Hogwarts Legacy
THE FINALS
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
Dead Space
Hi-Fi RUSH
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Remnant II
Adventure Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2
COCOON
DAVE THE DIVER
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year
Disney Illusion Island
Fae Farm
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Midnight Girl
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Fighting Game of the Year
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Racing Game of the Year
F-ZERO 99
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
LEGO 2K Drive
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Baldur's Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Diablo IV
FINAL FANTASY XVI
Starfield
Sports Game of the Year
EA SPORTS FC 24
MLB® The Show™ 23
WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Against the Storm
Cobalt Core
Dune: Spice Wars
The Last Spell
Wartales
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Asgard's Wrath 2
Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Vertigo 2
We Are One
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Asgard's Wrath 2
Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
COCOON
DREDGE
El Paso, Elsewhere
Thirsty Suitors
Venba
Mobile Game of the Year
Gubbins
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail
Terra Nil
WHAT THE CAR?
Online Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Diablo IV
Omega Strikers
Street Fighter 6
THE FINALS
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baldur's Gate 3
COCOON
DAVE THE DIVER
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Baldur's Gate 3
COCOON
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
COCOON
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom