New Metal Gear Solid Tease Has Fans on High Alert

A new Metal Gear Solid tease has some fans on high alert. The tease comes the way of David Hayter. If you don't recognize this name, he played the iconic role of Solid Snake -- and Naked Snake -- in the Metal Gear Solid series up until the most recent installment, the fifth game, where he was replaced with Kiefer Sutherland. What did Hayter do to grab the attention of fans of the Hideo Kojima and Konami series? Well, he took to X and tweeted a new photo of him standing next to Solid Snake as he's in Metal Gear Solid 4, accompanied by the caption, "Had a pretty cool meeting the other day...". This is obviously a tease, but what exactly is he's teasing.

Often, the simplest explanation is the correct one. The simplest explanation is this is about the second volume of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection. This is a reasonable guess. And it's probably right. However, it's the boring explanation. Of course, there's a possibility this something more exciting, like a tease of a remake of the fourth game or a tease for a completely new game entirely. These are less likely possibilities though, especially the latter scenario.

Below, you can check out the tweet in question, which is actually from a couple days of ago, but has only begun to make the rounds this week:

Had a pretty cool meeting the other day...#MGS pic.twitter.com/By8XNFcdqi — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) November 18, 2023

At the moment of writing this, there's been no follow-up from Hayter or any type of clarification or explanation. There is just this tweet, which could very well be a misdirection altogether meant to drum up some excitement. In other words, right now all we have is speculation on what this may mean. If this changes, if anything more pops up, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you Hayter means by this tease and would you be interested in seeing more Metal Gear Solid in the future without Hideo Kojima involved with it?