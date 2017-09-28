'Middle-earth: Shadow of War’ Mobile Game Launches

While we're still waiting for Middle-Earth: Shadow of War to arrive on consoles, now we can get some orc killing going on the go, as Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has launched a mobile tie-in game.

The game, co-created by IUGO Mobile Entertainment, WB Games San Francisco, and Monolith Productions, is a free-to-play strategy RPG featuring a number of great battles with familiar characters like Gimli and Gandalf, as well as a few new faces to keep things fresh. Here's the lowdown straight from the publisher:

"In Middle-earth: Shadow of War mobile, Celebrimbor, the master ring-maker, has forged all new Rings of Power, calling out to Champions across Middle-earth to join in the Shadow War against Sauron's armies. With every ring given, players can sharpen and hone their characters' special skills to strategize their way through Mordor and defeat Sauron and his army.

Players take part in real-time battles by creating their own personal armies from a hefty roster of iconic Champions, including Talion, Celebrimbor, and Shelob from the upcoming Middle-earth: Shadow of War™ console game, as well as beloved characters from The Lord of the Rings, including Gimli, Gandalf and many others.

'We're thrilled to have collaborated with the incredible team at IUGO whose passion and innovation were paramount in creating an authentic Middle-earth adventure on mobile that lives up to players' expectations,' said Jonathan Knight, VP, Studio Head at WB Games San Francisco. 'Together we've brought to life Middle-earth's greatest Champions and combined that with the award-winning Nemesis System, setting the stage for an epic battle against Sauron and his armies to take back Middle-earth.'

The award-winning Nemesis System is coming direct to players' fingertips in Middle-earth: Shadow of War mobile, where each Orc enemy faced remembers all past encounters and battles, creating wholly unique experiences from player to player. The choice is then in the player's hand to recruit different Orcs to either fight on their behalf or to execute them in exchange for rewards that upgrade character abilities."

The mobile version of Shadow of War can be downloaded here for iOS, and here for Android.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War releases on October 10th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.