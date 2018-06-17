Minecraft Players Help Donate $100,000 to Environmental Group

Minecraft

Just over a week ago, Mojang shared a post on June 8 through the Minecraft site, a day that’s also known as World Oceans Day. With the Update Aquatic content out for many players like those on the Xbox One and Windows 10 players, the ocean-themed content gave the game’s creators the perfect opportunity to release the Coral Crafters Skin Pack with the skins’ earnings going towards The Nature Conservancy.

“And now you can dress the part! Because we’re releasing a new pack today containing eight sea-worthy skins, the Coral Crafters Skin Pack!” the post from June 8 said. “The best bit? Proceeds from sales of this pack will be going to our friends at The Nature Conservancy – helping them help the oceans!”

A commitment was also made to donate even more funds to The Nature Conservancy, but it required players’ in-game help instead of the purchase of skins. The environmental organization works to protect and restore coral reefs, so Mojang asked players to place tons of coral blocks in honor of the goal. If 10 million coral blocks were placed, Mojang said that it would donate $100,000 to The Nature Conservancy.

“It’s true! As soon as players have collectively placed ten million coral blocks underwater in Minecraft, we’ll donate one hundred thousand dollars to The Nature Conservancy and their efforts. We’ve got no doubt you’ll manage it in no time!”

Update Aquatic players! You’ve already placed TEN MILLION coral blocks underwater. So we’re donating one hundred thousand dollars to The Nature Conservancy – helping them help the world’s oceans! https://t.co/naUhoJ7fa9 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 12, 2018

It didn’t take long at all for players to reach that goal, an accomplishment that’s not surprising seeing how busy Minecrafters have been with the Update Aquatic content. Just four days later, the official Minecraft Twitter account announced that the goal had been met and that the money would be donated to the nature organization.

A link was also provided in the initial post that led to The Nature Conservancy’s site so that you can learn more about the group beyond the quick summary on the organization.

“The mission of The Nature Conservancy is to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends. Our vision is a world where the diversity of life thrives, and people act to conserve nature for its own sake and its ability to fulfill our needs and enrich our lives.”