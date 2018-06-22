Rapid Fire Facts About Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

We recently got our hands on Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and honestly, we can’t stop gushing about it! From the different romance options, to the newly implemented dialogue wheel (that can mean major consequences for the player!), there’s a lot to love about the upcoming game. But oh, there is so much more.

Since Odyssey is all about “out with the old, in with the new,” there is so much left to uncover. Thankfully, Reddit compiled a list of new information revealed during a rapid-fire Q&A with the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account. So without further adieu, here’s a few facts you might not know about the upcoming RPG experience:

The player can pet and tame many different animals, but there are no cats.

The modern-day story is not optional, and narrative choices made by the players might result in more present-day content for those who want it.

There will be “many” different opportunities for romancing characters, and it’s possible to opt out of them at any time.

Clothes stay on during romance scenes.

The game will have more content than Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The overall map is bigger than Assassin’s Creed Origins’, but half of it is sea.

In most cases, gear is not randomly placed and follows objectives that the players can set for themselves. Completing a full gear set grants a set bonus.

You can unlock the abilities that suit your playstyle, from epic and over the top to down-to-earth assassin.

There won’t be unlockable parachutes.

You can’t customize the look of your characters, but you can mix and match equipment to achieve a different look. There won’t be dyes, but the hoot will automatically match the color of the chest piece.

The player can ride a horse named Phobos.

More on the romance and how it works, naval combat, and even the different biomes can all be found right here in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey community hub! For more about the game itself:

“Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, an inspiring adventure where you must forge your destiny and define your own path in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds as you experience a rich and ever-changing world shaped by your decisions,” boasts the game’s official description and honestly? We can’t wait to dive right in!

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops on October 2nd for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4.