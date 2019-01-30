‘Mortal Kombat 11’: Here’s What Daniel Wu Would Look Like As Liu Kang

Mortal Kombat 11 continues to get the celebrity cast treatment thanks to popular artist BossLogic. Boss, now an official member of the MK Kollective, has been on fire lately with his incredible creations and his work has had us massively craving a new film. While we still wait for casting news on the actual reboot itself, we’ve got this lovely fan art to tide us over — this time with Daniel Wu and Liu Kang.

We shared earlier creations of his, including Terry Crews as Jax and Vin Diesel as Baraka, and we are honestly hyped to see what other ones he has in store for us. His talent is undeniable, after after seeing Zoe Saldana as Jade — yeah, I’m hooked.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Wu as the famed Liu Kang? Thoughts on Boss’s previous casting picks for a potential movie? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!