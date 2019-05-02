Mortal Kombat 11 Krypt Map Reveals Locations of Collectibles

Players have been having some fun with NetherRealm Studios’ recent installment in the long-running Mortal Kombat franchise, especially after the big update that tweaked the difficulty found in the Towers of Time. In addition to these adjustments, some other changes were made as well as the gifting of the in-game currencies. One place where players often find themselves while on the hunt for some loot in Mortal Kombat 11 is the Krypt, where there are a bounty of chests to open. Luckily, one player has mapped out the locations of said chests.

Taking to the Mortal Kombat subreddit, user “The6thCelestial” shared a map of the different areas of the Krypt. They also provided a handy color-coded key that points out where they found the various items, including Normal Chests, Hidden Chests, Souls, Fire Chests, and Shao Kahn Chests. You can check it out for yourself below.

It’s worth point out that these are just the chests that this particular player found. In addition to this, many of the chests will be in different locations for each player, and there are about 600 of them in total. You can read more about that right here.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about this? Have you been struggling to find some things in the Krypt in Mortal Kombat 11?

