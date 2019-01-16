‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Appearance Seemingly Teased by Ronda Rousey

Professional wrestler Ronda Rousey appears to be teasing an appearance in Mortal Kombat 11 by showing off her invitation to the game’s big event that’s happening this week.

The current pro wrestler and former UFC has already made a name for herself as a fighter, but if the recent rumors and teasers are correct, she’ll be doing a different kind of fighting in Mortal Kombat 11 by portraying Sonya Blade. Blade’s been a staple character in the Mortal Kombat series and is expected to make a return in Mortal Kombat 11, perhaps with Rousey filling the character’s role, according to casting rumors.

Whether she’s in the game or not remains to be seen, but Rousey’s recent social media presence has further fueled the speculation that she’ll make an appearance in Netherrealm’s new title. Rousey tweeted about receiving an invitation to the Mortal Kombat 11 event taking place on Thursday and showed off an image from her Instagram account where she held the invitation and said it was the invitation she’d been waiting to accept her whole life.

The tweet appears to hint at her involvement with Mortal Kombat 11, but it’s still not a confirmation that she’ll portray the character fans are expecting her to. The leaker who originally shared the news that Rousey would be in the game accurately revealed what the cover art would look like with Ed Boon officially revealing it days ago, so some weight was certainly added to the initial rumors.

Rousey wasn’t the only wrestler to reveal that they’d gotten invitations to the Mortal Kombat 11 event with others sharing images and videos of their invites recently, too. Cody Rhodes shared the video below to show an “unboxing” of the invite while Zelina Vega also teased that she’d be attending the event.

View this post on Instagram Happy to defend Earthrealm tomorrow A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody) on Jan 16, 2019 at 5:14am PST

Several of Mortal Kombat 11’s updated fighters have been teased in the past few weeks, but Sonya Blade hasn’t been among them yet. A closed beta has also been confirmed which will give players a hands-on experience with those characters, though the details of that beta haven’t been fully announced yet.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to be released on April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.