Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One Patch Now Live

Mortal Kombat 11 players on PlayStation 4 and PC have already received the big update that adjusts the difficulty in the Towers of Time. In addition to this, the Community Gift containing a bounty of the in-game currencies have tagged along with the update. Unfortunately, due to verification processes on the different platforms that the game is available for as well as the urgency to get the patch out, NetherRealm Studios was unable to release it across the board at the same time. Xbox One players, however, now have the update available to them.

Much like in the previous two versions released in as many days, the Mortal Kombat 11 update for Xbox One features plenty of changes, especially when it comes to the Towers of Time. In addition to these tweaks, there have also been a number of general gameplay adjustments. Without further ado, you can check out the full patch notes below.

General Gameplay Adjustments

• Fixed an exploit that allowed for more than one variation of a character to be set as default, which could then result in an online desync when trying to select that character

• Fixed a rare issue that occurred if the user lost internet connectivity while customizing their character, which would sometimes result in that variation being saved with some items being locked

• Fixed a rare issue that was affecting some user progression after using Kenshi’s blindfold in the Krypt to fully drain their Soul Fragments

• Move list and frame data corrections

• Integrated launch day gameplay server-side data

• Tweaks to online match-making

• AI adjustments

• Fixed a rare crash involving trying to use quick moves list in story mode

• Fixed a rare crash in the Totem Pole tower in The Gauntlet

• Fixed a crash related to pausing and unpausing the game

• Corrected some incorrect instruction text in tutorial mode

• Enabled Dev Slayer functionality

• Kitana’s Fans will no longer sometimes remain invisible if she is interrupted out of Edenian Fade with specific timing

• Hotfix server data will no longer sometimes become invalid when the game is booted up online

• Fixed a rare crash involving using a consumable near a chest in The Krypt

• Increased rewards for breakables in The Krypt

• Adjusted rewards from AI Battle mode

• Increased Koin rewards for winning Ranked Matches Towers of Time Adjustments

• Adjusted AI difficulty curve

• Further opponent health reductions in higher level Towers

• Performing a Fatal Blow while standing in an active modifier will no longer sometimes cause unexpected behavior or a crash

• Ice based modifiers will no longer attempt to freeze players during invalid states

• Adjusted and removed modifiers from many Daily Towers

• Increased Koin Rewards for kompleting Towers and Tower Platforms

• Increased Dragon Challenge Koin rewards

• Increased post fight Koin rewards

• Increased amount of Hearts earned from Fatalities, Brutalities, and Mercies

• Lowered modifier damage for many modifiers

• Adjusted the lifespan of several modifiers

• Dramatically increased cooldowns on Tag Assist modifiers

• Fixed a missing Reduced Damage modifier in The Gauntlet

• Several Gift/Curse Modifiers are now considered projectiles allowing them to interact with moves that effect projectiles as intended

• Adjusted Gauntlet difficulty and progression requirements

• Disabler Konsumables now work with all intended modifiers

• Improved targeting for several Konsumables

• Sektor Hunter Killer Protocol Modifier is now disabled by the Rocket Disabler Konsumable

• Corrected some multipliers on Augments for some characters which were inconsistent with others

• Fixed incorrect Armor interactions with some Modifiers

• Decreased Konsumable cooldowns for players

Later this afternoon, the Community Gift will be distributed via an update for Xbox players, including 500,000 Koins, 1,000 Souls, 1,000 Time Crystals and 500 Hearts, as a thank you. Please make sure to check your Player Notifications and claim your Community Gift by this Monday, May 6 at 8 am CDT/6 am PDT.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the recently released game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad to see the update arrive on Xbox One? When do you think the Nintendo Switch version will receive its update? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

