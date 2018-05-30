New Monster Hunter World Update Adds Another Elder Dragon, Lunastra

“Lunastra, the Empress of Flame, has come to reclaim her throne amongst the Elder Dragons,” boasts the latest reveal for Capcom’s hit RPG Monster Hunter: World. The latest update brings with it a new Elder Dragon alongside all new content and questlines for players to tackle.

Here’s what Capcom had to say about the latest Elder Dragon that players will go up against:

“Thanks to the help from all the hunters of the Fifth Fleet, the ecosystems of the New World continue to thrive and flourish. Incidentally, this bloom of bioenergy also makes it a very welcoming spot for all manner of species. We’ve seen it happen with the arrival of Deviljho and the resurgence of Kulve Taroth, and now another Elder Dragon is on its way: Lunastra.”

They then added, “The Empress of Flame returns with new tricks and unique abilities to challenge even the most seasoned hunters. Not only is she more aggressive than her male companion Teostra, but her capacity to alter the environment around her is unmatched. Stay awake and alert to her burning blue fire at all times if you want to survive.”

According to the developers, the latest content drop will require teamwork, so those lone wolves need to learn how to gear up and roll out with a trusted pal, because Lunastra won’t be alone, “With the ability to fight alongside her mate Teostra and bond with him for devastating attacks, you’ll want to get a full hunting party stocked up on Lifepowders if you want to stand a chance against this power couple.”

But the fight against this powerful foe will be well worth it because the dragon drops incredibly rare crafting materials so that players may make unique weapons and armor from her hide, “The Smithy was able to master the technique for combining a Bazelgeuse Gem to unlock the “Guts” skill, adding a tactical defensive ability to Lunastra weapons. Materials from Nergigante and Xeno’jiiva have also shown the potential to resonate with Lunastra, so check with the Smithy when you’ve successfully completed your hunt against Lunastra.”

The team promises even more updates on the way, because Lunastra has triggered a significant eco-system change!

Monster Hunter: World is now available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players, with a PC release slated for this fall.