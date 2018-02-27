New Overwatch Teaser Appears To Show Off New Hero’s Weapon

We’ve had two pretty major teasers this past week regarding a potential new hero joining the roster in Blizzard’s hit FPS Overwatch. One letter from Torbjorn strongly suggested that his daughter will play a big role in the shooter, whether as the hero herself or someone very closely tied to them. Before that, Blizzard dropped a “declassified” message showcasing one Emre Sarioglu. Needless to say, fans of the lore-heavy (despite having simple game mechanics) title are scrambling to put the pieces together before the big reveal.

Moira was actually revealed three months prior to her official debut in the Masquerade comic, and Orisa was revealed in plain site despite her character seemingly out of left field as well. It’s because of these sneaky patterns that fans can’t help but to think of some of the more off the wall theories. At first glance, Torbs’ daughter doesn’t make sense … but never rule out anything with Blizzard – that’s rule number one.

The latest teaser comes from a simple Tweet that shows off weapon scematics with the caption “I’ll knock some sense into you!”

“I’ll knock some sense into you!” pic.twitter.com/WIg2xCQZ0h — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 26, 2018

Players immediately were retweeting that this feels like the Sombra reveal all over again and it looks like we weren’t the only ones thinking of Torbjorn’s daughter either.

But what does it mean?! More please! pic.twitter.com/gtFwX5iiGZ — Chandel Barnett (@AdrainEtain) February 26, 2018

The mysterious “Emre Sarioglu” teamed up with both Reindhardt and Torbjorn during Operation White Dome, which is supposed to be a part of Operation Uprising, which is a new event, coming soon. It’s supposed to jump start in April and if that’s the case, a full reveal is imminent. We’ve already gotten a new hero in recent months, a new map, and more new skins than we can count … what else does Kaplan and the crew have in store?

Whatever the plans may be, it’s nice to see Blizzard honoring their promise of “more maps, more characters, and more lore” than ever before. Whoever this mystery hero is, we need to meet them soon because the fandom is collectively losing their minds right now.