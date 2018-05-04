Nicki Minaj ‘Chun-Li’ Video Reveals the Ultimate NSFW Cosplay

Nicki Minaj has dropped her new single ‘Chun-Li’ and you don’t have to be a fan of her music to appreciate the gaming references this rapper used throughout her song and its official music video.

Minaj first dropped teasers about her new single last month, and instantly gamers had to do a double take regarding a few noticeable comparisons. The first being the obvious: Chun-Li. Street Fighter fans know this character as the brutal badass from the fighting series, but Minaj had a her own creative take on the character. The result? A more NSFW Chun-Li than we could have imagined.

The latest song also hid a few other gems in pop culture, including a pretty epic Storm from X-men nod.

“Ay yo I been on, bitch you been con

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

I mean I been Storm, X-Men Benz foreign

He keep on dialing Nicki, like the Prince song

I been on, bitch you been con

Bentley tints on, Fendi prints on

Ay yo I been North, Laura been Croft

Plates say ‘Chung-Li’ drop the Benz off”

In addition to the obvious, however, there were a few other gaming references we were able to capture after listening to the song first hand. “Ay yo I been North, Laura been Croft,” is a clear Tomb Raider reference to our beloved archaeologist, and badass, Lara Croft. The rapper even referenced X-men with this lyric: “I mean I been Storm, X-Men Benz foreign.”

King Kong also made a debut during a verse, which kind of makes this rap a random nerd culture paradise. It may not be an official video game rap that many were hoping for, but it was kind of like a mini-game when listening to the song in an effort to uncover the references she slid into there. I’m also incredibly uncool and not very hip at all, so it’s very possible I missed a reference in there, but the song was enjoyable and seeing that red outfit was … it was definitely experience for this Street Fighter fan. I will never look that cool in a dress, but I can live vicariously through Nicki Minaj’s latest hit.

Take a peek at her recently released music video for Chun-Li and tell us what you think about her sly references in the comment sectionbelow. As a Tomb Raider fan, maybe we’ll get an Uncharted reference in her next single. We can dream!