Nintendo Reveals Controversial New Community Tournament Rules

This week, Nintendo's official website was updated with new guidelines in place for tournaments. The guidelines offer some strict rules and regulations to follow for groups planning to hold small scale community tournaments throughout the world. There are plenty of things listed that are to be expected, including an expectation that organizers "will not tolerate harassment or discrimination of any kind" and "not permit gambling or the use of alcohol or drugs." However, there are several new rules that have drawn derision from fans.

Player Pools and Prizes

One of the biggest new rules fans have taken issue with is a prohibition on community tournaments of more than 200 in-person players, or 300 online players. Across social media, fans have blasted this decision, as it will lead to smaller player pools and less overall interest. There are also strict rules about admission fees; participant fees cannot be greater than $20, while spectator fees for in-person events cannot be more than $15, and "must be used solely for the purpose of covering costs of organizing the tournament and not toward prizing." Meanwhile, no spectator fees are to be collected at all for online events. There are also strict rules about potential prizes, including the overall value, and "Nintendo products that have not launched in the region where the Community Tournament is taking place."

Accessibility

One particular rule that's drawing a lot of concern from fans is a prohibition of "game consoles, accessories and software not licensed by Nintendo." Essentially what this means is that tournaments are not to allow the use of third-party controllers. Some have noted that this would block the use of accessibility controller options, ultimately excluding disabled gamers from participating in community tournaments. In a thread on Twitter, accessibility advocate @arevya called the move "devastating," and noted that tournaments would now "EXCLUDE a bunch of gamers solely based on the fact that we are disabled."

The Future of Nintendo Game Tournaments

(Photo: Nintendo)

At this time, it's unclear if Nintendo will offer any flexibility on these decisions, or if these rules are now set in stone. As the tournament scene continues to grow in gaming, many have pointed out how short-sighted Nintendo's new rule set is, and how it will ultimately discourage organizers from holding Nintendo tournaments in the first place. While games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 3 all have a lot of name appeal, it's possible organizers could choose to support similar games with less strict rules. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe could be dropped in favor of racing games like Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate could be abandoned in favor of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Nintendo has always had a tendency to slowly adapt to big changes in the video game industry. While the company has pioneered plenty of new ideas and concepts, it can move glacially slow to embrace ideas like community tournaments. Hopefully the company will listen to some of the constructive criticism that has been brought up this week and make changes that protect its brand, while also offering incentives for players to participate.

