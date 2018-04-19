Nintendo LABO Kits Are Shipping Now

Nintendo caught EVERYONE off guard with the debut of LABO back in January, but it’s clear that these quirky cardboard kits for the Nintendo Switch are going to be one of the hottest toys of the year. Reviews have been universally stellar, praising the kits for being both educational and fun. Now the time has come to try it out for yourself.

Nintendo LABO kits will officially be released tomorrow, April 20th, but the kits are shipping now. You can grab the Variety Kit on Amazon for $69.99, the Robot Kit for $79.99, and the Customization Set for $9.99. The Robot Kit is certainly tempting, but if you have to choose between that and the Variety Kit, your best bet is to go with the latter. It offers the most options for customization, and that’s really at the heart of what makes LABO worth buying. Below you’ll find official descriptions for each of the kits, along with a video that demonstrates how you and your kids can get creative with LABO.

With the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, you can create many different Toy-Con, including two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike and a Toy-Con Piano. Includes everything you need to assemble your Toy-Con creations, including the building materials and relevant Nintendo Switch software.

Toy-Con RC Car: Insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into your newly built RC Car and control its movement using touch screen controls on the Nintendo Switch console. The HD Rumble feature in the Joy-Con controllers will cause vibrations that move the car in the direction you choose. Materials to construct two RC Cars are included.

Toy-Con Fishing Rod: Construct the Fishing Rod with an active, rotating reel that is attached by string to a cradle holding the Nintendo Switch console. Catch one of many exotic fish shown swimming on the Nintendo Switch screen by casting your Fishing Rod and unwinding the reel to lower the hook. Once you feel a vibration from the Joy-Con inserted in the reel, you must tug the Fishing Rod upward and crank the reel quickly to try and complete the catch!

Toy-Con House: By inserting various assembled blocks into openings in the sides and bottom of the House, you can interact with, play games with and feed a cute creature on the front-facing Nintendo Switch screen. Each differently shaped block is detected by the IR Motion Camera on the Right Joy-Con inserted on top of the House.

Toy-Con Motorbike: Insert each Joy-Con into an assembled set of handlebars to drive a motorbike on the Nintendo Switch screen. Pressing the ignition button starts the engine, while twisting the right handle activates the throttle. Leaning your body or turning the handlebars left and right controls the motorbike.

Toy-Con Piano: After assembling a beautifully crafted 13-key piano and inserting the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con, you can experiment with your own musical creations by pressing different keys. You can even insert different assembled knobs to create new sound effects and tones!

With the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit, you can build an interactive robot suit with a visor, backpack and straps for your hands and feet, which you can then wear to assume control of a giant in-game robot. Includes everything you need to assemble your Toy-Con creations, including the building materials and relevant Nintendo Switch software.

Toy-Con Robot: Create a wearable Robot suit, and insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into the designated slots on the backpack and visor to assume control of the robot, which is shown on the TV when the Nintendo Switch console is docked. Enjoy a variety of fun game-play experiences, including Robot mode, in which you can destroy in-game buildings and UFOs.

