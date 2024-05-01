Ghost of Tsushima Players Say the Game Is "Broken" After New Update

It seems that Sucker Punch's newest patch for Ghost of Tsushima on PS5 and PS4 may have created some big problems for players. For the first time since 2022, Sucker Punch released an update for Ghost of Tsushima within the past day to make the PlayStation iterations crossplay compatible before the PC version drops in a little over two weeks. Unfortunately, this update looks to have created even further issues that Sucker Punch says it's now investigating.

Not long after update 2.19 for Ghost of Tsushima was pushed out, fans began reporting widespread troubles in the game's single-player component. Specifically, players have been reporting that there are frequent slowdowns and freezing that are occurring on a consistent basis. Ghost of Tsushima players say that these struggles weren't seen in the game prior to patch 2.19 being released, so something within the update itself seems to be at the root of these problems.

For now, Sucker Punch hasn't said anything definitive on what might be wrong with Ghost of Tsushima. Instead, the studio has merely acknowledged on social media the troubles that fans are now having and said that they're "looking into it." Whether or not this means that a new update is on the horizon to fix this matter isn't known, but we'll keep you in the loop if more information happens to be shared soon.

In all likelihood, this situation on Sucker Punch's end is very much headache-inducing. Not only is it surely annoying for the studio to see that Ghost of Tsushima is now having problems, but prior to this update, Sucker Punch had put to rest its development on the game for PS5 and PS4. To now have to dive back in and begin bug-fixing the game is almost certainly something that those at Sucker Punch hoped wouldn't happen upon releasing this new patch. Hopefully, whatever is wrong will prove to be a relatively easy fix on the studio's end.

