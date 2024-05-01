L.A. Noire Coming to GTA+ Soon with 2 Free GTA Online Vehicles

Rockstar Games announced back in April plans to add L.A. Noire to GTA Online's GTA+ subscription with that game and Bully to be included at some point this year. The first of those staggered releases will be happening quite soon on May 2nd, Rockstar Games announced this week, with L.A. Noire leading the charge by adding to the growing GTA+ library. For GTA Online subscribers who'll already be getting this game as part of their subscription, you'll be happy to hear that you're also getting two free vehicles to add to your garages, too.

In a follow-up post to the previous one that announced L.A. Noire as part of the GTA+ library in the first place, Rockstar said this week that the game would get added on May 2nd. We still don't yet have a release date for when Bully will be added to the collection.

First released back in 2011, L.A. Noire, like Bully, is a bit of an outlier in the Rockstar Games library that's largely devoted to games like the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series. Set in 1947 Los Angeles, you play as detective Cole Phelps in L.A. Noire wherein you work to solve crimes instead of committing them like you do in Grand Theft Auto games.

"Solve cases inspired by real crimes from 1947 Los Angeles – one of the most corrupt and violent times in L.A. history – as you attempt to find the truth in a city where everyone has something to hide," an overview of the game explained. "Utilizing revolutionary facial animation technology that captures every nuance of an actor's facial performance in astonishing detail, L.A. Noire blends breathtaking action with true detective work for an unprecedented interactive experience."

Free GTA Online Vehicles

While not part of the initial announcement, Rockstar has sweetened the L.A. Noire deal by telling GTA+ subscribers that they're also getting two free vehicles as a bonus. Two existing vehicles, the Classique Broadway (Muscle) and the Albany Roosevelt (Sports Classic) will both be up for grabs on May 2nd as well with the first of those seen above.

"As a special homage to L.A. Noire, starting tomorrow GTA+ Members will also be able to claim a pair of vintage luxury vehicles for free from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online – the Classique Broadway (Muscle) and the Albany Roosevelt (Sports Classic)," Rockstar said.

Vehicles, clothing, and GTA$ bonuses were the main selling points of GTA+ initially, but the service has been adding more and more games to it in recent months. The GTA Trilogy is one such example with subscribers gaining access to three older GTA games. Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, and Red Dead Redemption plus Undead Nightmare are the current GTA+ games available with L.A. Noire expanding that collection tomorrow.