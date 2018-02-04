Get Ready for Stretchy Floofs on Puzzle Puppers for Nintendo Switch

Are you feeling like you have to ‘do a blep’ every time you look at your game collection? Well, fear not — several doggos, puppers, woofers and sub-woofers are waiting for you in an all-new game that takes the joy of stretchy wrestling toys and mixes them with dogs, without,. somehow, feeling utterly cruel.

Puzzle Puppers is described as a ‘dog-based puzzle game’ where players must solve various entertaining puzzles as their doggy friend stretches all the way toward its food bowl. It’s a lot like the video game classic ‘snake’, but with far more obstacles and a much more excitable stretchy subject.

Here are some of the features you can expect when you kick off your stretchy doggo adventure on the Nintendo Switch:

Holes – like portals that teleport the dog elsewhere in the level.

Rivers – swim with caution, they wash your doggos downstream!

Bonus Hams – collect all of these and you’ll unlock special levels!

Multiple food bowls – so many choices, but which one is the right one?

Contains 80 levels with a challenge for all skill levels, ranging from casual puzzle player to the most hardcore puzzle fans.

Who’s a good boy? You are! Yes you are!

The game’s developers pride themselves on the cute design and not-too-challenging learning curve, allowing any level of player to hop in and have fun with the game’s available furry friends. The title plays off of popular internet-born names for dogs, which — for those out of the loop — are pretty particular, depending on the kind of dog you’re referring to. Luckily, Pupper is something of a universal name for dogs these days, likening all dogs, regardless of age, to the spirit and heart of a puppy.

While humans quite obviously do not deserve dogs, the delightful hounds in this game will reward you with big smiles and make you truly feel like you earned the infinite love that comes with owning a dog.

And who knows? Maybe if games like this are successful on the Switch, recent calls to action from psuedo-celebrities might bring back one of the most relaxing games on the 3DS, Nintendogs.

Puzzle Puppers arrives on Nintendo Switch on February 20th.