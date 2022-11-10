Nintendo Switch Stealth Release Surprises Fans With One of 2022's Best Games

There was a new Nintendo Direct today, which means there were a few Nintendo Switch stealth releases, including one fairly notable one. If you didn't catch the Nintendo Direct, it was focused on indie games, which is to say games made by independent developers, typically on a smaller budget with less ambition and reduced scope. That said, this doesn't mean the games are lacking in quality compared to their AAA counterparts. Some of the best games every year are indie games. For example, one of the best games so far this year, Rogue Legacy 2, is an indie game. And today it was stealth released on Switch.

Developed and published by CellarDoor Games, Rogue Legacy 2 is a sequel to 2013's Rogue Legacy. Like its predecessor, Rogue Legacy 2 is a platformer and critically acclaimed, boasting a 90 on Metacritic, which makes it one of the highest-rated games this year. After a two-year stint in early access that began in 2020, it was released back in April via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Now, it's available via Switch.

"Rogue Legacy 2 is a genealogical rogue-LITE. That means it has all the trappings of a typical rogue-like, but with persistent upgrades, and persistent heirs. In this game, your legacy defines you. Spend your inheritance, grow the family manor, and give your children a better fighting chance," reads an official blurb about the game. Each child is unique, with their own traits and abilities. One daughter could be vampiric Ranger, while another could be a vegan Chef. It's a new experience every time. RL2 also lets you play how you want to. Go hard and fast, and dive deeper into the depths of a randomly-generated world. Or take it slow and steady and build your character up until you're ready for greater challenges."

To buy the game on Nintendo Switch, you will need $24.99 and 1.1 GB of space. At this price point, the game costs $5 more than it does on Steam, but this is the same price point as the Xbox version so it's consistent across consoles. Why the console versions cost $5 more is unclear, but it could have something to do with the game's stint in early access.