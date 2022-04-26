Overwatch 2 Beta Access Guaranteed Through Twitch Drops

✖

Those looking forward to the very first Overwatch 2 beta have likely been signed up for it for a while now to hopefully gain access, but signing up alone isn't enough to guarantee that you'll get in. Thankfully, there's an alternative if you aren't one of the lucky ones who receives an invite once those start going out. The only catch is that you'll have to watch quite a bit of Overwatch 2 gameplay if you still want in, but that may not be a huge issue if you were already planning on watching people play anyway.

Blizzard announced this week that it's planning on admitting people to the Overwatch 2 beta via Twitch Drops that'll start rolling out through an extremely limited campaign starting on April 27th at 10 a.m. PT. from then until 6 p.m. PT the same day. These Twitch Drops will be live on a number of different high-profile streams such as Asmongold, Pokimane, XQC, and plenty of other more Overwatch and Overwatch 2-centered channels with a full list seen here so that you can decide who you want to watch.

Twitch Drops are usually given out after watching a bit of a streamer's channel so long as they have Drops enabled, but this time, you'll have to watch more than just a few minutes of Overwatch 2 PvP gameplay. Blizzard said players must watch a total of four hours of gameplay before your Twitch Drop is added to your account. That's quite a bit of time to be watching, but those who've farmed Twitch Drops before will know that it's easy enough to put a stream on in the background and wait for that Drop to come through instead of being glued to a screen for four hours. You don't have to watch any one person for that long either and can jump around through the list of content creators so long as your total time amounts to four hours.

Let's break it down!#Overwatch2 PVP Beta

📆 April 26 @ 11am PT

✉️ Invites sent to select participants

🕚 Beta roll out begins



📆 April 27 @ 11am PT

🎉 OW Beta Bash Livestream

💜 Earn Beta Access via Twitch Drops



👀 Learn more https://t.co/cajndrTlmE pic.twitter.com/KSDFnHOeCX — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 25, 2022

Blizzard clarified that you have to have an Overwatch license to play this beta for Overwatch 2, but if you don't on PC, you'll "still be able to access the build through a free trial that will be offered throughout the PvP Beta." Just make sure your Battle.net and Twitch accounts are linked properly prior to doing all of this to make sure that you get the Twitch Drop before the window of opportunity expires.